Brexit news – live: Boris Johnson hopes Merkel can ‘unlock’ deal, as No 10 denies ...

Towns to receive Covid £3.6bn funding boost, Zahawi says



Business Minsiter Nadhim Zahawi has said seven areas across England are to receive millions of pounds worth of funding to invest in their local economies throughout the Covid pandemic. The announcement comes as Conservative MPs called on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to set out a clear 'roadmap' to ending lockdown restrictions in the North. Report by Chinnianl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN Duration: 01:14 Published on January 1, 1970