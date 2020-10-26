|
Brexit news – live: Boris Johnson hopes Merkel can ‘unlock’ deal, as No 10 denies ...
Monday, 26 October 2020 ()
Boris Johnson’s government hopes German chancellor Angela Merkel can “unlock” French president Emmanuel Macron on fishing rights – as reports suggest there is no movement from Paris on the sticking point, despite growing optimism a Brexit trade deal can be done. It comes as Sir Ivan Rogers, the UK’s former representative to Brussels, claimed some EU officials believe Mr Johnson may hold off on agreeing to any deal until he knows the outcome of the US presidential election. Sir Ivan said the PM would be less inclined to risk a no-deal outcome if Joe Biden wins, since the Democrat is much less likely than Donald Trump to agree a major UK-US free trade deal. A senior government said Sir Ivan’s...
