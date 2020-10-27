|
Amy Coney Barrett confirmed to US Supreme Court
Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
Donald Trump scores pre-election win as US Senate confirms Amy Coney Barrett as Supreme Court judge.
Amy Coney Barrett United States federal judge
Senate confirms Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme CourtThe Senate confirmed Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court on Monday just days before Election Day, solidifying the conservative majority on the court as..
CBS News
Supreme Court: Republicans push through the nomination of Amy Coney BarrettJudge Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed to the United States Supreme Court today by a deeply divided Senate.Republicans overpowered Democrats to install President..
New Zealand Herald
Amy Coney Barrett Confirmed to Supreme Court of U.S.There were no eleventh-hour surprises -- Amy Coney Barrett got the votes she needed to be confirmed to the Supreme Court of the United States, which is now..
TMZ.com
Amy Coney Barrett is Confirmed by Senate, Reshaping the Supreme CourtThe vote capped a brazen feat for Republicans, who pushed through a Supreme Court nominee in little more than five weeks with the election looming.
NYTimes.com
Supreme Court of the United States Highest court in the United States
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Trump and Africa: How Ethiopia was 'betrayed' over Nile damThe US president has sided with Egypt in the escalating dispute over a mega dam, analysts say.
BBC News
Race to the White House: Under Trump, US no longer leads world on refugee protectionFor decades, America led the world in humanitarian policies by creating a sanctuary for the oppressed, admitting more refugees annually than all other countries..
New Zealand Herald
