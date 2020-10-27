Global  
 

Amy Coney Barrett confirmed to US Supreme Court

BBC News Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
Donald Trump scores pre-election win as US Senate confirms Amy Coney Barrett as Supreme Court judge.
 Judge Amy Coney Barrett is to be the next Supreme Court Justice, filling the seat left by the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Business Insider reports the Senate on Monday voted to confirm Coney Barrett along party lines in a 52-48 vote. Only one Republican, US Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, voted against...

Senate confirms Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court

 The Senate confirmed Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court on Monday just days before Election Day, solidifying the conservative majority on the court as..
CBS News

Supreme Court: Republicans push through the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett

 Judge Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed to the United States Supreme Court today by a deeply divided Senate.Republicans overpowered Democrats to install President..
New Zealand Herald

Amy Coney Barrett Confirmed to Supreme Court of U.S.

 There were no eleventh-hour surprises -- Amy Coney Barrett got the votes she needed to be confirmed to the Supreme Court of the United States, which is now..
TMZ.com

Amy Coney Barrett is Confirmed by Senate, Reshaping the Supreme Court

 The vote capped a brazen feat for Republicans, who pushed through a Supreme Court nominee in little more than five weeks with the election looming.
NYTimes.com

Trump and Africa: How Ethiopia was 'betrayed' over Nile dam

 The US president has sided with Egypt in the escalating dispute over a mega dam, analysts say.
BBC News

Race to the White House: Under Trump, US no longer leads world on refugee protection

 For decades, America led the world in humanitarian policies by creating a sanctuary for the oppressed, admitting more refugees annually than all other countries..
New Zealand Herald

Pres. Trump's Final Pitch Likely To Focus On Economic Recovery

Pres. Trump's Final Pitch Likely To Focus On Economic Recovery Watch VideoWith about one week to go before Election Day, the president is making a final pitch to voters that will largely focus on the economic recovery and...
Newsy

US election: Jews For Trump car parade descends into conflict in New York

US election: Jews For Trump car parade descends into conflict in New York Warning: This article features violence and offensive language. Skirmishes broke out between supporters and opponents of President Donald Trump as a Jews For...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •HNGN

One true thing Donald Trump said in that '60 Minutes' interview

 In Sunday night's now infamous 60 Minutes interview, Donald Trump told at least 16 lies, according to CNN. But he did get something right. Right before he...
Mashable


