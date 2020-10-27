Justin Bieber: Lockdown strengthened my marriage
Pop star Justin Bieber says lockdown strengthened his marriage with model Hailey. In a preview of "Justin Bieber: Next Chapter", his new YouTube Originals documentary, the 26-year-old pop star has admitted to having more "confidence" in his romance with Hailey, saying that the pandemic has allowed them to spend...
