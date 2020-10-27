Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sacha Baron Cohen reveals how Rudy Giuliani Borat scene was almost ruined by a phone

WorldNews Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
Sacha Baron Cohen reveals how Rudy Giuliani Borat scene was almost ruined by a phoneSacha Baron Cohen has revealed how the infamous Rudy Giuliani scene in his Borat sequel nearly went wrong because of an oversight.As has been widely reported,...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Published
News video: Kazakhstan tourism video nods to Borat

Kazakhstan tourism video nods to Borat 00:52

 Kazakhstan has adopted the catchphrase used by Sacha Baron Cohen's fictional character Borat in its new tourism campaign

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Sacha Baron Cohen Sacha Baron Cohen English actor, comedian, screenwriter, and film producer

Sacha Baron Cohen on Donald Trump's Assessment: "I Don't Find You Funny Either" | THR News [Video]

Sacha Baron Cohen on Donald Trump's Assessment: "I Don't Find You Funny Either" | THR News

Sacha Baron Cohen responded on social media Saturday to Donald Trump's assessment that the actor is creepy, phony and not funny.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 01:46Published
Trending: Hilary Duff expecting 3rd child, Sacha Baron Cohen thanks Trump for free Borat publicity, and Adele reveals on SNL tha [Video]

Trending: Hilary Duff expecting 3rd child, Sacha Baron Cohen thanks Trump for free Borat publicity, and Adele reveals on SNL tha

In case you missed it, here's what's trending right now...

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:10Published

Sacha Baron Cohen Thanks Trump for Calling Him a 'Creep' for 'Borat' Stunt

 President Trump thinks Sacha Baron Cohen is an unfunny jerk who tried, but ultimately failed, to fool him years ago -- and to that, SBC says ... appreciate the..
TMZ.com

Rudy Giuliani Rudy Giuliani American attorney and politician

'SNL' mocks Rudy Giuliani's 'Borat' mishap while spoofing final presidential debate

 Maya Rudolph, Jim Carrey and Alec Baldwin returned as "Saturday Night Live" spoofed the last debate between Joe Biden and President Donald Trump.
USATODAY.com
Borat Sends Message of Support to Rudy Giuliani After Controversial Film Scene | THR News [Video]

Borat Sends Message of Support to Rudy Giuliani After Controversial Film Scene | THR News

With Rudy Giuliani the center of controversy over a compromising bedroom scene in 'Borat Subsequent Moviefilm', he has been given a message of support from an unlikely source: Borat Sagdiyev.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 02:32Published

Rudy Giuliani's 'Borat 2' scene: What can he do about it legally? Not a lot, experts say

 Can Rudy Giuliani fix his "Borat 2" embarrassment by suing Sacha Baron Cohen? He can try but he'll fail, experts say.
USATODAY.com

Sacha Baron Cohen Says Giuliani 'Borat' Scene Not Innocent as Rudy Insists

 Sacha Baron Cohen says it's pretty clear to him what was on Rudy Giuliani's mind during his notorious scene in the 'Borat' sequel ... but urges everyone to judge..
TMZ.com

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Orlando Bloom enlists Borat to surprise birthday girl Katy Perry with a special video message [Video]

Orlando Bloom enlists Borat to surprise birthday girl Katy Perry with a special video message

Orlando Bloom enlisted Borat to surprise his fiancee Katy Perry on her 36th birthday on Sunday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:52Published
Katy Perry gets birthday surprise from Borat [Video]

Katy Perry gets birthday surprise from Borat

Orlando Bloom made Katy Perry's birthday "dream come true" with a personal message from Borat on her special day on Sunday (25.10.20).

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 01:12Published
President Trump Calls Sacha Baron Cohen ‘A Creep’ [Video]

President Trump Calls Sacha Baron Cohen ‘A Creep’

President Trump Calls Sacha Baron Cohen ‘A Creep’

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:31Published

Related news from verified sources

Sacha Baron Cohen reveals how Rudy Giuliani Borat scene was almost ruined by a phone

Sacha Baron Cohen reveals how Rudy Giuliani Borat scene was almost ruined by a phone Sacha Baron Cohen has revealed how the infamous Rudy Giuliani scene in his Borat sequel nearly went wrong because of an oversight.As has been widely reported,...
WorldNews Also reported by •UpworthyJust JaredSydney Morning HeraldMediaiteNYTimes.comThe WrapTMZ.com

Rudy Giuliani's Hand in His Pants in New 'Borat' Scene

 Rudy Giuliani might have some 'splaining to do about an apparently compromising scene in Sacha Baron Cohen's new 'Borat' installment. President Trump's adviser...
TMZ.com Also reported by •E! OnlineCBC.ca

Tweets about this