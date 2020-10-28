|
Channel migrants: Deaths should be 'a wake-up call' for those in power
Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ()
The deaths of two children and two adults after a migrant boat sank off the coast of northern France should serve as a "wake-up call" to those in power, charities have said. Fifteen others were taken to hospital but the French authorities believe at least one more could be lost at sea. Care4Calais urged the government to create legal routes for refugees to reach the UK. UK PM Boris Johnson pledged to "crack down" on gangs facilitating crossings. An investigation into the cause of the sinking has been opened by the public prosecutor in Dunkirk. Searches were paused...
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom
Covid-19 coronavirus: Senior Tories urge Boris Johnson to cut quarantine to five daysQuarantine periods in Britain should be slashed to just five days by using Covid-19 testing that would catch nearly nine in 10 cases, senior Tory MPs say.The..
New Zealand Herald
Boris Johnson encourages Scott Morrison to back 'ambitious' targets to reach net zero emissionsBoris Johnson stressed the need to take strong action on climate change and highlighted that driving economic growth and reducing emissions could go..
SBS
What could a road map out of coronavirus restrictions involve?
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 03:43Published
Towns to receive Covid £3.6bn funding boost, Zahawi says
Credit: ODN Duration: 01:14Published
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this