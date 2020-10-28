Global  
 

Channel migrants: Deaths should be 'a wake-up call' for those in power

WorldNews Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ()
Channel migrants: Deaths should be 'a wake-up call' for those in powerThe deaths of two children and two adults after a migrant boat sank off the coast of northern France should serve as a "wake-up call" to those in power, charities have said. Fifteen others were taken to hospital but the French authorities believe at least one more could be lost at sea. Care4Calais urged the government to create legal routes for refugees to reach the UK. UK PM Boris Johnson pledged to "crack down" on gangs facilitating crossings. An investigation into the cause of the sinking has been opened by the public prosecutor in Dunkirk. Searches were paused...
