National Guard mobilizes as second night of Philadelphia protests over Walter Wallace killing turn violent

Wednesday, 28 October 2020
Philadelphia saw a second night of unrest turn to violence and looting following the police shooting of Walter Wallace Jr. Monday.
Walter Wallace: Philadelphia calls National Guard after unrest

 Philadelphia will deploy more police officers and has called for help from the National Guard as it braces for further unrest after the police killing of a Black..
WorldNews
Trump visits Kenosha, praises police [Video]

Trump visits Kenosha, praises police

[NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump defied requests to stay away and visited Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Tuesday, not to urge racial healing after a white officer shot a Black man in the back but to express support for law enforcement in a city rocked by civil unrest. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:15
Anti-racism demonstrators march in Kenosha [Video]

Anti-racism demonstrators march in Kenosha

[NFA] About 1,000 people joined a mile-long march in Kenosha, Wisconsin on Saturday afternoon, chanting "Black Lives Matter" and "No Justice, No Peace" as National Guard units stood by to prevent a resurgence of violence that rocked the lakeside city earlier in the week. Freddie Joyner has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:54

AP Top Stories October 28 A

 Here's the latest for Wednesday October 28th: Huge protests in Philadelphia over police shooting; Trump and Biden campaign in swing states; Massive numbers of..
USATODAY.com

Family calls for peace after fatal police shooting

 The father of Walter Wallace, Jr. asked for violence to stop in Philadelphia, one day after police shot and killed his son. Authorities say Walter Wallace, Jr...
USATODAY.com
Large protests after Philadelphia police shooting [Video]

Large protests after Philadelphia police shooting

Protesters confronted police in a night of unrest in Philadelphia, after thefatal shooting of a black man by officers was caught on video.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:00

Second night of clashes in Philadelphia after police kill Black man

 There was also widespread looting again. Police fatally shot Walter Wallace Jr. Monday.
CBS News

Dozens Arrested During Overnight Protests [Video]

Dozens Arrested During Overnight Protests

Dozens of people were arrested overnight during violent protests over the deadly of Walter Wallace Jr. by police in Philadelphia. CBS2's John Dias has the latest from Brooklyn.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 03:03
Police officers forced to retreat as Philadelphia protesters chant 'quit your job' [Video]

Police officers forced to retreat as Philadelphia protesters chant 'quit your job'

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:25
Philadelphia sees second night of unrest after killing of Walter Wallace [Video]

Philadelphia sees second night of unrest after killing of Walter Wallace

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 03:23

Protests flare for second night in Philadelphia over shooting death

 Protesters confronted police officers in a night of unrest in Philadelphia, following the fatal shooting of a Black man killed by Philadelphia police officers in...
SBS Also reported by •Japan TodayNews24CBC.caNYTimes.comFOXNews.comBBC News

National Guard Troops Mobilized After Unrest In Philadelphia

 Hundreds of protesters took to the streets for a second night after police shot and killed Walter Wallace, a 27-year-old Black man, on Monday.
NPR Also reported by •FOXNews.com

Philadelphia police say 1,000 looters tageting businesses on seconf night of protests

 A second night of unrest in Philadelphia began Tuesday over the police shooting death of a Black man, just as his children recalled their father in front of...
FOXNews.com


