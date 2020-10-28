|
National Guard mobilizes as second night of Philadelphia protests over Walter Wallace killing turn violent
Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ()
Philadelphia saw a second night of unrest turn to violence and looting following the police shooting of Walter Wallace Jr. Monday.
