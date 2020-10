Boom all-rounder Green in Australian squad, recall for Henriques Thursday, 29 October 2020 ( 56 minutes ago )

Boom youngster Cameron Green has been named in Australia's one-day international and Twenty20 squad for the series against India. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Andrew Wu Cameron Green is in Australia's squad for the ODIs and T20s v India. Moises Henriques in line for first internation… https://t.co/EKarOgSMsH 46 minutes ago The Age Sport Boom youngster Cameron Green has been named in Australia's one-day international and Twenty20 squads for the series… https://t.co/AqWnYgHOmx 51 minutes ago