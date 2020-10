You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Lieutenant Colonel in the Maryland National Guard competing in Miss Veteran America



Your mother wears combat boots. Yes she does with a beautiful off the shoulder gown with tattoos that show off her love for her autistic son, her family and country. Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR Duration: 02:17 Published on September 17, 2020

Related news from verified sources Former Miss America Leanza Cornett Dies at 49; Ex-Husband Mark Steines Shares Touching Message Leanza Cornett has unfortunately passed away at the young age of 49. The Miss America Organization revealed the somber news of Leanza, who was crowned Miss...

Just Jared 9 hours ago Also reported by • E! Online



Tweets about this