At least 140 migrants drown off Senegal coast, UN says
Thursday, 29 October 2020 ()
A boat carrying 200 people caught fire and capsized on Saturday after setting off from West Africa.
At Least 140 Drown in Worst Shipwreck of 2020, U.N. Agency SaysAbout 200 migrants were aboard a boat that caught fire and capsized on Saturday, hours after it had left Senegal for the Canary Islands, according to the..
140 Europe-bound migrants drown in deadliest wreck of yearAt least 414 people have now died along the same route this year, a U.N. agency said.
