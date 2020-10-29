Global  
 

At least 140 migrants drown off Senegal coast, UN says

BBC News Thursday, 29 October 2020 ()
A boat carrying 200 people caught fire and capsized on Saturday after setting off from West Africa.
Seeking A Better Life, 140 Migrants Drown Off Coast Of Senegal

Seeking A Better Life, 140 Migrants Drown Off Coast Of Senegal

 In the deadliest shipwreck recorded in 2020, at least 140 migrants have drowned off the coast of Senegal. The UN's International Organization for Migration says the boat was bound for Spain's Canary Islands. It was carrying about 200 people. CNN reports the vessel caught fire a few hours after...

At Least 140 Drown in Worst Shipwreck of 2020, U.N. Agency Says

 About 200 migrants were aboard a boat that caught fire and capsized on Saturday, hours after it had left Senegal for the Canary Islands, according to the..
Guinea election: Borders closed on final day of campaign

Guinea election: Borders closed on final day of campaign

Guinea's government closed its borders with Senegal and Guinea Bissau ahead of the elections for security concerns.

French MPs approve return of looted artefacts to Benin, Senegal

French MPs approve return of looted artefacts to Benin, Senegal

French legislators have unanimously passed a law to allow the return of 27 African antiques stolen from Senegal and Benin about 150 years ago.

France to vote on new law over returning stolen African artworks

France to vote on new law over returning stolen African artworks

The legislation would pave the way for the restitution of another 26 works to Benin and Senegal.

140 Europe-bound migrants drown in deadliest wreck of year

 At least 414 people have now died along the same route this year, a U.N. agency said.
No country has locus standi to comment on India's internal affairs: MEA on JandK's new land laws

No country has locus standi to comment on India's internal affairs: MEA on JandK's new land laws

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) held press conference on Oct 29. MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said, "The whole world knows the truth about Pakistan and its role in supporting terrorism. No amount of denial can hide this truth. The country which provides shelter to the maximum number of UN proscribed terrorists should not even attempt to play victim." On being asked about Pakistan's reaction on changed land laws in Jammu and Kashmir, MEA spokesperson said, "No country has locus standi to comment on the internal affairs of India." He further said, "The decision to reopen the Kartarpur Corridor will be in line with COVID-19 protocol. We are in touch with all the concerned authorities."

American kidnapped in southern Niger, says local official

 NIAMEY, Niger (AP) — Gunmen kidnapped an American citizen in the West African nation of Niger early Tuesday and demanded a ransom from his relatives, a local..
American missionary kidnapped in Niger, in West Africa

 He was abducted close to the border with Nigeria. There were no initial claims of responsibility.
The European companies that armed the Ivorian civil war

 By the beginning of 2011, the fallout from Côte d'Ivoire's disputed presidential election was turning ugly. Violence had flared across the West African..
Inside the illicit trade in West Africa's oldest artworks

 Outside it has become night. In front of the windows of one of Abuja's grandest hotels, the pool shines turquoise blue. Finally, the phone rings. It is the..
Ivory coast poll tensions raise stakes across west Africa

 Violence surrounding the presidential race adds to alarm about democratic backsliding in region
At least 140 migrants drown off Senegal coast, UN says

 A boat carrying 200 people caught fire and capsized on Saturday after setting off from West Africa.
West Africa: ECOWAS Validates Report On Elimination of Child Labour

 [This Day] Abuja -- The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has validated the report on the evaluation of the Regional Action Plan (RAP) for the...
