Woman beheaded in knife attack in France's Nice city; three dead

WorldNews Thursday, 29 October 2020 ()
Woman beheaded in knife attack in France's Nice city; three deadA woman was beheaded by an attacker with a knife who also killed two other people at a church in the French city of Nice on Thursday, police said, in an incident, the city's mayor described as terrorism. Mayor Christian Estrosi said on Twitter the knife attack had happened in or near the city's Notre Dame...
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: France: 3 killed, woman beheaded in a Knife attack at a church in Nice | Oneindia News

France: 3 killed, woman beheaded in a Knife attack at a church in Nice | Oneindia News 01:30

 Terror has gripped France as Weeks after the knife attack of the Paris teacher, another knife attack has taken place in the French city Nice. A knifeman killed three people and injured several others in an attack inside a church in Nice in France. The killings happened at 9am on Thursday morning...

3 dead in suspected terror attack in France

 An attacker with a knife killed 3 worshipers at a church in Nice, France, in a suspected terror attack. Police shot the suspect and immediately took him into..
CBS News

10/29: CBSN AM

 3 dead in suspected terror attack in Nice, France; Jared Kushner audio sheds light on WH response
CBS News
Home Secretary reacts to Nice attack [Video]

Home Secretary reacts to Nice attack

Home Secretary Priti Patel has offered support for the people of France following news of a terror attack in Nice. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:34Published
French parliament falls silent after three killed by knifeman at church in Nice [Video]

French parliament falls silent after three killed by knifeman at church in Nice

A minute of silence was held in the French parliament on Thursday, afterpolice said three people were killed in a knife attack at a church in theMediterranean city of Nice.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:15Published

Nice mayor visits scene of French church attack [Video]

Nice mayor visits scene of French church attack

Mayor Christian Estrosi said on Twitter a knife attack had happened in or near the city's Notre Dame church and that police had detained the suspect.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:28Published
Knife attack in French city Nice leaves three dead, several hurt [Video]

Knife attack in French city Nice leaves three dead, several hurt

Mayor Christian Estrosi, a former MP with the right-wing Republicans party, said on Twitter the knife attack had happened in or near the city’s Notre Dame church and that police had detained the attacker.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 10:52Published

Notre-Dame's crypt reopens after 18 months with Victor Hugo exhibition [Video]

Notre-Dame's crypt reopens after 18 months with Victor Hugo exhibition

The crypt is the first site situated close to the cathedral to reopen since the fire of April 2019 destroyed the spire and much of Notre-Dame's roof.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:14Published

Police car speeds to scene of Nice 'terrorist attack' [Video]

Police car speeds to scene of Nice 'terrorist attack'

Police are seen speeding to the scene of a deadly knife attack in Nice, France, today (October 29).

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:20Published
Macron to deploy 4,000 more soldiers after three killed in church attack [Video]

Macron to deploy 4,000 more soldiers after three killed in church attack

French President Emmanuel Macron has announced that he will more than doublethe number of soldiers deployed to protect against terror attacks after threepeople were killed at a church in Nice. Mr..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:39Published
3 Killed In France Knife Attack [Video]

3 Killed In France Knife Attack

A terror investigation is underway in France, where three people were killed in a knife attack. It follows the brutal beheading of a teacher just two weeks ago. CBS News' Ian Lee reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:05Published

Nice attack: Two dead and several injured in mass stabbing near Notre Dame church

 A MASS stabbing has taken place at the Notre Dame church in Nice, France, this morning leaving three people dead and several injured.
Upworthy

Is Macron radical enough to handle radical Islam in France?

 An unidentified man wielding a knife attacked civilians in the Church of Notre Dame in the French city of Nice. Three people were killed, several others were...
PRAVDA

