Woman beheaded in knife attack in France's Nice city; three dead
Thursday, 29 October 2020 ()
A woman was beheaded by an attacker with a knife who also killed two other people at a church in the French city of Nice on Thursday, police said, in an incident, the city's mayor described as terrorism. Mayor Christian Estrosi said on Twitter the knife attack had happened in or near the city's Notre Dame...
