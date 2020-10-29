Global  
 

At Least 140 Migrants Drown Off Senegalese Coast

VOA News Thursday, 29 October 2020 ()
It is the deadliest incident involving migrants this year, according to the International Organization for Migration
 In the deadliest shipwreck recorded in 2020, at least 140 migrants have drowned off the coast of Senegal. The UN's International Organization for Migration says the boat was bound for Spain's Canary Islands. It was carrying about 200 people. CNN reports the vessel caught fire a few hours after...

