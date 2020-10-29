At Least 140 Migrants Drown Off Senegalese Coast

In the deadliest shipwreck recorded in 2020, at least 140 migrants have drowned off the coast of Senegal.
The UN's International Organization for Migration says the boat was bound for Spain's Canary Islands. It was carrying about 200 people.
CNN reports the vessel caught fire a few hours after...
At least 7,000 migrants have managed to cross to the UK in small boats thisyear. Wednesday marked the 100th separate day when people have arrived insmall boats in 2020, according to analysis by the PA..
For years the desperate migrants who boarded small boats on Lebanon's northern coast were mostly Syrians or Palestinians. But with Lebanon in freefall, it's citizens have started joining the ranks of..