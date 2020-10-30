Global  
 

Election 2020, Kenosha killings suspect extradition hearing, 'The Mandalorian' returns: 5 things to know Friday

Friday, 30 October 2020
Trump and Biden head to the Midwest as Election Day nears, "The Mandalorian" returns for Season 2 and more things to start your Friday morning.
Mom, four experts to testify at Kyle Rittenhouse extradition hearing for Kenosha killings

 Former homicide detectives are expected to testify for Kyle Rittenhouse that the Kenosha charges he faces were not sufficiently investigated.
Jacob Blake Is Released From the Hospital [Video]

Jacob Blake Is Released From the Hospital

Blake was shot in the back by Kenosha, WI, police at least seven times in front of three of his children on August 23rd.

Donald Trump is wrong again: Joe Biden was right on crime in 1994

 It is true that Joe Biden backed the 1994 crime bill, but there is more to the story.
Neither Trump Nor Biden Drink Alcohol

 Spirits may be low around the country, but don’t expect them to be raised in the White House after the election; neither President Trump nor Joseph R. Biden..
2016 Nonvoters, a Key Prize for Biden and Trump, Turn Out in Droves

 In Pennsylvania and other battlegrounds, both parties are succeeding in coaxing infrequent voters off the sidelines. The all-important question is who does it..
Biden: US cannot afford four more years of Trump [Video]

Biden: US cannot afford four more years of Trump

Joe Biden says the US cannot afford four more years of Donald Trump, and haspledge to 'shut down' the coronavirus. The Democratic presidential candidatewas addressing a rally in Florida ahead of next Tuesday's election. Footage asincoming.

Campaigns try to court Black voters in Midwest battleground states

 CBSN political reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns joins "Red and Blue" to discuss her latest piece in our series "America's Right to Vote," looking at how the Trump..
Midwest bears brunt of second wave, as US daily cases nudge 80,000 [Video]

Midwest bears brunt of second wave, as US daily cases nudge 80,000

Midwest hospitalizations on the rise as COVID-19 cases surge

 Hospitals in the Midwest and the Great Plains are overwhelmed with coronavirus patients — a 50% spike in the last month in the U.S.
Midwest sees record hospitalizations as COVID-19 cases surge

 Hospitals in the Midwest and Great Plains are overwhelmed with coronavirus patients. David Begnaud reports on the 50% spike in patients in the last month.
A Look At Early Voting On Second-To-Last Day [Video]

A Look At Early Voting On Second-To-Last Day

Friday is the final day of early voting in Texas.

OC Super Vote Site Opens Friday At The Honda Center In Anaheim [Video]

OC Super Vote Site Opens Friday At The Honda Center In Anaheim

With just one day to go before Friday's opening of Orange County's first-ever super vote sit at the Honda Center, final touches were being put in place.

Early Voting Ends Friday [Video]

Early Voting Ends Friday

The final day of early voting could be busy across North Texas.

Related news from verified sources

White House advisers warn of 'unrelenting' COVID-19 spread

White House advisers warn of 'unrelenting' COVID-19 spread The hardest-hit regions in the West and Midwest encompass a number of battleground states expected to play a pivotal role in Tuesday's US presidential election...
Polytech America plans to bring jobs, $15M investment to plant in Canton, Ohio

 Polytech America LLC plans to open a production site in Canton, Ohio, bringing 30 jobs and a $15-million investment to Northeast Ohio, according to Team NEO. The...
US presidential election 2020: what to watch out for on the night

 Florida and other sunbelt states should offer early clues as counting delays expected in Midwest
