Election 2020, Kenosha killings suspect extradition hearing, 'The Mandalorian' returns: 5 things to know Friday
Friday, 30 October 2020 ()
Trump and Biden head to the Midwest as Election Day nears, "The Mandalorian" returns for Season 2 and more things to start your Friday morning.
Mom, four experts to testify at Kyle Rittenhouse extradition hearing for Kenosha killingsFormer homicide detectives are expected to testify for Kyle Rittenhouse that the Kenosha charges he faces were not sufficiently investigated.
Jacob Blake Is Released From the Hospital
Donald Trump is wrong again: Joe Biden was right on crime in 1994It is true that Joe Biden backed the 1994 crime bill, but there is more to the story.
Neither Trump Nor Biden Drink AlcoholSpirits may be low around the country, but don’t expect them to be raised in the White House after the election; neither President Trump nor Joseph R. Biden..
2016 Nonvoters, a Key Prize for Biden and Trump, Turn Out in DrovesIn Pennsylvania and other battlegrounds, both parties are succeeding in coaxing infrequent voters off the sidelines. The all-important question is who does it..
Biden: US cannot afford four more years of Trump
Campaigns try to court Black voters in Midwest battleground statesCBSN political reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns joins "Red and Blue" to discuss her latest piece in our series "America's Right to Vote," looking at how the Trump..
Midwest bears brunt of second wave, as US daily cases nudge 80,000
Midwest hospitalizations on the rise as COVID-19 cases surgeHospitals in the Midwest and the Great Plains are overwhelmed with coronavirus patients — a 50% spike in the last month in the U.S.
Midwest sees record hospitalizations as COVID-19 cases surgeHospitals in the Midwest and Great Plains are overwhelmed with coronavirus patients. David Begnaud reports on the 50% spike in patients in the last month.
