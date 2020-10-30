Global  
 

Brett Favre says he will vote for Donald Trump, expected to appear with president at Green Bay rally

USATODAY.com Friday, 30 October 2020 ()
Brett Favre tweeted his support for Donald Trump, becoming the latest ex-athlete to support the president.
News video: Brett Favre and Jay Cutler Join Golf Legend Jack Nicklaus in Endorsing Trump: ‘Never a Doubt’

Brett Favre and Jay Cutler Join Golf Legend Jack Nicklaus in Endorsing Trump: ‘Never a Doubt’ 01:09

 "In this election, we have freedom of choice, which all should respect. For me & these principles, my Vote is for Donald Trump," Brett Favre said

Brett Favre Endorses Donald Trump After Town Hall Question

 Brett Favre has something in common with Lil Wayne and Jack Nicklaus -- they're all officially on the Trump Train. The NFL legend officially endorsed Donald..
Berlin's Madame Tussauds throws Donald Trump in the dumpster

 Berlin's Madame Tussauds got a little ahead of itself by deciding to throw its wax figure of Donald Trump in the rubbish, ahead of the US election next..
US election 2020: The Asians who are rooting for Trump to win

 Some people in Asia see Donald Trump as their man to stand up to China - and nervously hope he'll be re-elected.
'Politically correct': Trump pokes Fox News Host Laura Ingraham for wearing a mask

 The Center for Disease Control and top health officials advise wearing face masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
US election 2020: Fact-checking Trump and Biden's final week

 The presidential campaigns are coming to an end. We've fact-checked the candidates' latest claims.
President Trump and Joe Biden crisscross key battlegrounds in the Midwest

 President Trump and Joe Biden ended the week by taking their campaigns to the Midwest. They both held events in Wisconsin and Minnesota, states that recent CBS..
Wisconsin's Fox Valley Is Key to Presidential Election

 Many of Wisconsin’s swing voters live in and south of Green Bay, a region of old mill towns and farms burning with coronavirus infections and..
Game Day in Green Bay: Empty Sports Bars, Full Hospitals

 Uncontrolled spread of the coronavirus in northeast Wisconsin has done what little else could: subdue a city’s urge to cheer on its beloved Packers together.
Brett Favre says he will vote for Donald Trump, expected to appear with president at Green Bay rally

