Brett Favre says he will vote for Donald Trump, expected to appear with president at Green Bay rally
Friday, 30 October 2020 ()
Brett Favre tweeted his support for Donald Trump, becoming the latest ex-athlete to support the president.
Brett Favre Former American football quarterback
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Green Bay, Wisconsin City in Wisconsin, United States
