Turkey-Greece quake: Search for survivors under rubble

BBC News Saturday, 31 October 2020 ()
Rescue workers hunt through collapsed buildings in the city of Izmir after Friday's deadly quake.
Greece Greece Country in southeastern Europe

Death toll reaches 38 in quake that hit Turkey, Greek island

 In all, around 100 people have been rescued since the earthquake, an official said.
CBS News
Water floods streets of Greek island of Samos after earthquake [Video]

Water floods streets of Greek island of Samos after earthquake

There was flooding on the Greek island of Samos after a massive earthquake hit off the island's coast impacting Greece and Turkey.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:50Published
Rescue efforts under way after deadly earthquake in Turkey, Greece [Video]

Rescue efforts under way after deadly earthquake in Turkey, Greece

Powerful quake struck Turkey’s Aegean coast and north of Greek island of Samos on Friday, killing at least 25 people.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:59Published

Turkish rescue workers search for quake survivors; death toll rises to 27

 By Murad Sezer IZMIR (Reuters) - Turkish rescue workers searched through rubble for survivors on Saturday, as the death toll from a powerful earthquake that hit..
WorldNews

Turkey Turkey Country in Western Asia and Southeastern Europe

Teenager pulled from rubble in Turkey following earthquake [Video]

Teenager pulled from rubble in Turkey following earthquake

Turkish search and rescue teams in Izmir lifted teenager Inci Okan out of the rubble of a devastated residence.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:50Published
Turkey earthquake: Rescue teams search for survivors in Izmir [Video]

Turkey earthquake: Rescue teams search for survivors in Izmir

Many buildings in Izmir province collapsed within seconds killing dozens of people and injuring hundreds.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 01:53Published

Turkey earthquake: Search for survivors continues

 Rescuers workers have pulled people from the rubble in Izmir after Friday's powerful earthquake.
BBC News

Toll from earthquake in western Turkey rises to 28

 Ankara: The number of deaths from the recent earthquake in western Turkey has climbed to 28, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said Saturday. Earlier in the day,..
WorldNews

İzmir İzmir Metropolitan municipality in Aegean, Turkey

The search for earthquake survivors in Izmir continues [Video]

The search for earthquake survivors in Izmir continues

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:31Published
Turkish rescuers race to find quake survivors [Video]

Turkish rescuers race to find quake survivors

Three women were pulled from the rubble of an earthquake in Izmir, Turkey on Saturday, a day after it hit the Aegean sea. Lucy Fielder reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:11Published

Related videos from verified sources

Search for survivors as powerful quake rocks Turkey [Video]

Search for survivors as powerful quake rocks Turkey

Credit: FRANCE 24 English     Duration: 02:20Published

Related news from verified sources

Death toll from earthquake in Turkey surpasses 40

 The death toll from the devastating earthquake in Turkey's western Izmir province has gone up to 42, according to the Disaster and Emergency Management Agency...
Mid-Day Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldNewsy

70-year-old pulled alive as Turkey quake death toll hits 53
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Haaretz

Greece, Turkey pledge mutual aid after 6.7-magnitude quake

 Greece and Turkey have pledged mutual aid after a massive earthquake measuring 6.7 on the Richer scale jolted the Aegean Sea between the Turkish coast and the...
Mid-Day Also reported by •MENAFN.comDeutsche Welle

