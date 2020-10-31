|
Unrest erupts over death of Black man in shooting by police near Portland
Saturday, 31 October 2020 ()
Mourners had gathered in Vancouver, Washington, where family and friends say Kevin Peterson Jr. was fatally shot Thursday night by police.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Vancouver, Washington City in Washington, United States
Civic Leader and Trump Supporters Come Together During VigilThis is something you don't see every day ... Trump supporters and people protesting against excessive police force coming together and even shaking hands. It..
TMZ.com
Unrest erupts over police killing of 21-year-old Black man near PortlandMourners gathered in Hazel Dell, an unincorporated area of Vancouver, Washington, where family and friends say Kevin E. Peterson Jr., 21, was shot Thursday..
CBS News
Vancouver blanketed in U.S. wildfire haze
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:47Published
Portland, Oregon The largest and most populous city in Oregon, US
'A fanciful reality': Trump claims Black Lives Matter protests are violent, but the majority are peacefulThe USA TODAY Network talked to residents in Portland, Milwaukee, Detroit, Chicago and Louisville to find out how protests have affected their cities.
USATODAY.com
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this