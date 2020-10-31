Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Simona Halep tests positive for COVID-19

WorldNews Saturday, 31 October 2020 ()
Simona Halep tests positive for COVID-19Paris: Simona Halep has tested positive for Covid-19 but the former women's tennis world number one said on...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Simona Halep Simona Halep Romanian tennis player


Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Trump Rallies Led to 30,000 COVID Cases and 700 Deaths According to Stanford

 Trump campaign rallies have become major super spreader events, resulting in tens of thousands of COVID cases and hundreds of deaths ... this according to..
TMZ.com
Bihar polls: JP Nadda holds roadshow in Hajipur amid COVID-19 [Video]

Bihar polls: JP Nadda holds roadshow in Hajipur amid COVID-19

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Jagat Prakash Nadda on October 31 held a massive roadshow in Bihar's Hajipur. COVID-19 norms were flouted during the political rally. The first phase of the Bihar Assembly polls concluded on October 28, while the remaining two phases of voting are scheduled to be held on November 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on Nov 10.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:18Published

Covid-19: Cleethorpes party stopped over 'reckless breach'

 A householder is issued with a penalty notice over the party, attended by more than 40 people.
BBC News

Paris Paris Capital of France

France raises security alert to highest level after suspected terror attack

 City streets in France are empty as the country begins the second day of a nationwide lockdown, and grapples with another brutal attack. Authorities say a..
CBS News

Third suspect arrested in connection to Nice terror attack

 Authorities say a suspected terrorist stabbed and killed three people inside a church this week, just two weeks after a teacher was beheaded in a Paris suburb.
CBS News
France hoping a win over Ireland will be enough to clinch the Six Nations [Video]

France hoping a win over Ireland will be enough to clinch the Six Nations

France looking for Six Nations title as they take on Ireland in Paris.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 03:57Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

barrelrider684

Señor Baggins CBS News: Third suspect arrested in connection to suspected terror attack in French church. https://t.co/9A6up1FogU via @GoogleNews 5 minutes ago

TheMovieProjec1

The Movie Project Third suspect arrested in connection to Nice terror attack https://t.co/6WwPkHq77S 10 minutes ago

DazeSonny

sonny daze Third suspect arrested in connection to Nice terror attack https://t.co/XXOaKEsSsH , you could say it would have be… https://t.co/dIXhelzClK 51 minutes ago

squizzy1313

Vivi-Anne Vasquez RT @CBSNews: Third suspect arrested in connection to suspected terror attack in French church https://t.co/CEzY9ehP3f 1 hour ago

1Biganimal

Clifford Third suspect arrested in connection to suspected terror attack in French church https://t.co/FNQlD90MwH 1 hour ago

MarcoCampa10

陽南于叱犬伊郎 RT @Edourdoo: Third suspect arrested in connection to suspected terror attack in French church - CBS News https://t.co/Wk9GplO5ey 1 hour ago

Edourdoo

Eddie Du Third suspect arrested in connection to suspected terror attack in French church - CBS News https://t.co/Wk9GplO5ey 1 hour ago

WhosoeverWill1

LIVINGSTRONGTV.COM Third suspect arrested in connection to suspected terror attack in French church - CBS News - Third suspect arrest… https://t.co/aMwUWV7PAS 2 hours ago