Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

John Mulaney sends up Times Square and COVID in Broadway spoof, 'elderly man contest' in 'SNL' monologue

USATODAY.com Sunday, 1 November 2020 ()
In his fourth time hosting 'Saturday Night Live,' John Mulaney unleashed another bonkers musical number and leaned political in his monologue.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

John Mulaney John Mulaney American actor and stand-up comedian


Times Square Times Square Neighborhood in Manhattan in New York City

Lincoln Project brings viral anti-Trump billboards to Mar-a-Lago this weekend

 The Lincoln Project's Times Square billboards showing Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner will be floating near Mar-a-Lago this weekend.
USATODAY.com

"CBS Evening News" headlines for Friday, October 30, 2020

 Here's a look at the top stories making headlines on the "CBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell" from our new Election 2020 headquarters in Times Square.
CBS News

"CBS Evening News" headlines for Thursday, October 29, 2020

 Here's a look at the top stories making headlines on the "CBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell" from our new Election 2020 headquarters in Times Square.
CBS News

"CBS Evening News" headlines for Wednesday, October 28, 2020

 Here's a look at the top stories making headlines on the "CBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell" from our new Election 2020 headquarters in Times Square.
CBS News

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Bharat Biotech to launch Covaxin in Q2 2021

 Bharat Biotech is planning to launch its vaccine for Covid-19 in the second quarter next year if it gets the requisite approvals from the Indian regulatory..
IndiaTimes

India's Covid-19 caseload climbs to 81,84,082

 The country's Covid-19 death toll climbed to 1,22,111 with 470 new fatalities, the data updated at 8am showed.A total of 74,91,513 people have recuperated from..
IndiaTimes

Covid-19: England faces four-week lockdown restrictions

 The move has sparked anger among Tory MPs, with one saying the PM was "pressurised" by scientists.
BBC News

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Maharashtra records less than 100 COVID-19 deaths

 With a dip in daily figures, the state reported more than 5,500 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, taking its total tally up to 16.78 lakh cases. The recovery...
Mid-Day

Tamil Nadu Agriculture Minister Thiru R. Doraikkannu dies of COVID-19

 Tamil Nadu Agriculture Minister R. Doraikkannu, a Covid-19 patient, died on Saturday late night, said a senior official of Kauvery Hospital. "With deep grief, we...
Mid-Day Also reported by •DNA

India's Covid-19 caseload climbs to 81,84,082

 The country's Covid-19 death toll climbed to 1,22,111 with 470 new fatalities, the data updated at 8am showed.A total of 74,91,513 people have recuperated from...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •DNA

Tweets about this