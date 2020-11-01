|
John Mulaney sends up Times Square and COVID in Broadway spoof, 'elderly man contest' in 'SNL' monologue
Sunday, 1 November 2020 ()
In his fourth time hosting 'Saturday Night Live,' John Mulaney unleashed another bonkers musical number and leaned political in his monologue.
