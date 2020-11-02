Hezbollah, Gebran Bassil under fire over Lebanese government paralysis
BEIRUT: Frustration mounted in Lebanon on Sunday amid continuing paralysis in the formation of a new government, with fingers pointed at the Iran-backed Hezbollah group and Free Patriotic Movement leader Gebran Bassil as the source of the blockage. Eleven days after former prime minister Saad Hariri was asked to resume office and assemble an administration of non-party technocrats, no...
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Gebran Bassil Lebanese politician
Lebanon's Gebran Bassil hit by US sanctions over HezbollahThe president's son-in-law is the latest figure targeted by the US for supporting Hezbollah.
BBC News
US to sanction leader of Lebanon’s Free Patriotic Movement: WSJThe United States is planning to sanction Gebran Bassil, the leader of Lebanon’s Free Patriotic Movement party, which was founded by President Michel Aoun and..
WorldNews
Lebanon Country in the Middle East
Protections for migrant workers in Lebanon stalled
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:36Published
Lebanon's leader challenges US sanctions against son-in-lawLebanon s leader on Saturday asked the United States to offer evidence to back up new sanctions against the former Lebanese foreign minister who is an important..
WorldNews
Lebanon's economy: Syrian refugees among worst affected by crisis
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:30Published
Hezbollah Lebanese Shia Islamist political party and militant group
Saudi Arabia Hosts G-20 Meeting While Murdering Critics and Imprisoning ActivistsLeaders of the G-20, the association of states with the world’s largest economies, will soon be descending upon Riyadh. Hopefully Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed..
WorldNews
Lebanon's Hezbollah accuses US of obstructing government formation
Credit: FRANCE 24 English Duration: 03:43Published
Beirut Capital and chief port of Lebanon
Four dead and several injured in fuel tank explosion in Lebanon
Credit: Euronews English Duration: 01:05Published
Local NGOs rally to rebuild Beirut in wake of port explosion
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 02:59Published
Saad Hariri Incumbent Prime Minister of Lebanon
Saad Hariri renamed as Lebanon PM a year after stepping down
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:27Published
Free Patriotic Movement Lebanese Christian political party