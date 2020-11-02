Global  
 

Hezbollah, Gebran Bassil under fire over Lebanese government paralysis

Monday, 2 November 2020
Hezbollah, Gebran Bassil under fire over Lebanese government paralysisBEIRUT: Frustration mounted in Lebanon on Sunday amid continuing paralysis in the formation of a new government, with fingers pointed at the Iran-backed Hezbollah group and Free Patriotic Movement leader Gebran Bassil as the source of the blockage. Eleven days after former prime minister Saad Hariri was asked to resume office and assemble an administration of non-party technocrats, no...
