'Putin could only dream of it': how Trump supercharged Russia's disinformation playbook Monday, 2 November 2020 ( 10 hours ago )

It seemed like the nightmare of 2016 all over again. On 21 October, less than two weeks before It seemed like the nightmare of 2016 all over again. On 21 October, less than two weeks before election day , US intelligence and law enforcement officials convened a last-minute press conference to warn that foreign adversaries were once again interfering in American democracy. Iran was spreading false tales about “allegedly fraudulent ballots” and sending spoofed emails purporting to contain threats from the Proud Boys , “designed to intimidate voters, incite social unrest and damage President Trump ”, said John Ratcliffe , the director of national intelligence. Meanwhile, both Russia and Iran had obtained access to voter information that could be used to “cause confusion, sow chaos and... 👓 View full article

