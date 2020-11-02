Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Putin could only dream of it': how Trump supercharged Russia's disinformation playbook

WorldNews Monday, 2 November 2020 ()
'Putin could only dream of it': how Trump supercharged Russia's disinformation playbookIt seemed like the nightmare of 2016 all over again. On 21 October, less than two weeks before election day, US intelligence and law enforcement officials convened a last-minute press conference to warn that foreign adversaries were once again interfering in American democracy. Iran was spreading false tales about “allegedly fraudulent ballots” and sending spoofed emails purporting to contain threats from the Proud Boys, “designed to intimidate voters, incite social unrest and damage President Trump”, said John Ratcliffe, the director of national intelligence. Meanwhile, both Russia and Iran had obtained access to voter information that could be used to “cause confusion, sow chaos and...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

US election: Stock market drops big hint on whether Donald Trump or Joe Biden will win

 With one day to go until the US Presidential election, a shift in the stock market has given a key indication of who is going to win.The S&P 500 indicator has..
New Zealand Herald

Iran sees Biden as "more promising" in U.S. election

 Iran's Foreign Minister Javad Zarif tells CBS News' Elizabeth Palmer that Joe Biden understands what Iran considers the failures of Donald Trump's foreign..
CBS News

'Unfair' Donald Trump can't complain: Imagine if another candidate acted like he does

 Our View: Have voters finally reached their limit? Are they prepared to bring down the curtain on the Trump show? Tune in.
USATODAY.com

US election: The poll result may be delayed. That's okay

 Patience, America and the world.We may not know who won the United States presidential election tomorrow. And if so, it does not necessarily mean anything is..
New Zealand Herald

The final week in polls: Trump eats into Biden's leads in Arizona, North Carolina, Nevada and Pennsylvania

 The final polls show the race between Trump and Biden has tightened since mid-October, both nationally and in the critical battleground states.
USATODAY.com

Vladimir Putin Vladimir Putin President of Russia from 2000 to 2008 and again since 2012

Russia pledges help to Yerevan if fighting reaches Armenia

 YEREVAN: Russia said Saturday it would provide "necessary" assistance to Yerevan in its conflict with Azerbaijan if fighting reached Armenian territory after its..
WorldNews

Russia open to return of occupied lands in Karabakh to Azerbaijan: Putin

 Russian President Vladimir Putin says Moscow is open to the return of the occupied lands of the south Caucasus region of Nagorna-Karabakh to Baku, in an effort..
WorldNews
US foreign policy: How will Biden or Trump deal with friends and foes? [Video]

US foreign policy: How will Biden or Trump deal with friends and foes?

It's perhaps over Russia the two men differ most strongly. Trump has seemed reluctant to criticise President Putin at times, even when US intelligence concluded the Kremlin had interfered in the 2016 election. Whereas Biden has signalled he would take a much firmer line with MoscowView on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 02:20Published

Putin, Erdogan discuss Nagorno-Karabakh, Syria, Libya

 Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed deep concern about the persisting conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh as well as the rising presence of foreign..
WorldNews

John Ratcliffe (American politician) John Ratcliffe (American politician) American politician

Russia and Iran have obtained voter information ahead of US election, officials say [Video]

Russia and Iran have obtained voter information ahead of US election, officials say

Russia and Iran have obtained US voting registration information and areaiming to interfere in the presidential election, the government's nationalintelligence director said. John Ratcliffe, the intelligence director, and FBIDirector Chris Wray told a news conference the US will impose costs on anyforeign countries interfering in the 2020 US election. “These actions aredesperate attempts by desperate adversaries," Mr Ratcliffe said.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:25Published
U.S. says Russia, Iran tried interfering in 2020 election [Video]

U.S. says Russia, Iran tried interfering in 2020 election

U.S. Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe said on Wednesday that Russia and Iran have both taken actions to try to interfere with the 2020 presidential election. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:22Published
U.S. says Iran, Russia tried interfering in 2020 election [Video]

U.S. says Iran, Russia tried interfering in 2020 election

U.S. Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe said on Wednesday that Russia and Iran have both tried to interfere with the 2020 presidential election.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:26Published
Iran, Russia have tried interfering in 2020 U.S. election -DNI [Video]

Iran, Russia have tried interfering in 2020 U.S. election -DNI

U.S. Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe said on Wednesday that Russia and Iran have both tried to interfere with the 2020 presidential election.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:26Published

Proud Boys Proud Boys Far-right and neo-fascist male-only organization

'Proud Boys' sent threatening emails to Citrus County voters, sheriff's office says [Video]

'Proud Boys' sent threatening emails to Citrus County voters, sheriff's office says

The Citrus County Sheriff's Office was made aware of emails sent to Citrus County voters.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:05Published
Star Trek's George Takei takes on #ProudBoys [Video]

Star Trek's George Takei takes on #ProudBoys

Twitter users are flooding the #ProudBoys hashtag on social media with images of LGBTQI+ pride, displacing posts made by neo-Nazis and white supremacists using the tag.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:24Published
Gay Men Take Over #ProudBoys Hashtag on Twitter [Video]

Gay Men Take Over #ProudBoys Hashtag on Twitter

During last week's debate, President Trump told the Proud Boys, a far-right, notoriously violent organisation, to "stand back and stand by" regarding Antifa.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:59Published

Related videos from verified sources

Intelligence Officers Scared of Briefing Trump On Russia [Video]

Intelligence Officers Scared of Briefing Trump On Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin is a touchy subject for President Donald Trump, according to a former senior CIA official.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 00:55Published
Former CIA Head John Brennan: Trump's Presidency Has Given Russia Everything It's Wanted [Video]

Former CIA Head John Brennan: Trump's Presidency Has Given Russia Everything It's Wanted

Former CIA director John Brennan had a fraught relationship with US President Donald Trump, and now he remains one of Trump's sharpest critics. In his new memoir, 'Undaunted, Brennan told Business..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published
What H.R. McMaster Wants Trump To Know About Vladimir Putin [Video]

What H.R. McMaster Wants Trump To Know About Vladimir Putin

Former national security adviser H.R. McMaster says he wishes President Donald Trump would recognize one thing. Namely, that Russian President Vladimir Putin is not Trump's friend. McMaster's comments..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:43Published

Related news from verified sources

Elton John tried to give Vladimir Putin ‘a Donna Summer album and a kiss’. It didn’t quite work out

 Sir Elton John tried to send Vladimir Putin the gift of a Donna Summer album through journalist Andrew Marr, it has been revealed. BBC political journalist Marr...
PinkNews Also reported by •Newsy

Ottoman Times Return To Caucasus: Putin’s Russian World Is Done For – OpEd

Ottoman Times Return To Caucasus: Putin’s Russian World Is Done For – OpEd The sanctions imposed by the West in addition to the near-sighted attitude of Putin’s regime against its own nation and rest of the world have finally done...
Eurasia Review

'Putin could only dream of it': how Trump supercharged Russia's disinformation playbook

'Putin could only dream of it': how Trump supercharged Russia's disinformation playbook It seemed like the nightmare of 2016 all over again. On 21 October, less than two weeks before election day, US intelligence and law enforcement officials...
WorldNews


Tweets about this

PhilDeCarolis

Phil De Carolis RT @PressTV: #Putin, #Erdogan discuss #Nagorno-#Karabakh, #Syria, #Libya https://t.co/fzdg3t5V4p 5 days ago

PressTV

Press TV #Putin, #Erdogan discuss #Nagorno-#Karabakh, #Syria, #Libya https://t.co/fzdg3t5V4p 5 days ago

LotusLotfy

maha RT @AlArabiya_Eng: Russian President #Putin, in a phone call with Turkish President #Erdogan expresses his concerns over increased involvem… 5 days ago

WashNewsLine

Washington News Line RT @WashNewsLine: Russian President #Putin, in a phone call with Turkish President #Erdogan expresses his concerns over increased involveme… 5 days ago

en_arabic

Im Arabic EN #Kremlin: #Putin discuss with Erdogan the issue of #Nagorno_Karabakh, #Syria and #Libya https://t.co/axxQHpW3Io 5 days ago

maxfras

Max Fras RT @LenaZaqaryan: Spokesperson of Russias President Peskov: Presidents of Russia and Turkey Vladimir Putin & Recep Tayyip Erdogan didn’t di… 5 days ago

LenaZaqaryan

Lena Zaqaryan Spokesperson of Russias President Peskov: Presidents of Russia and Turkey Vladimir Putin & Recep Tayyip Erdogan did… https://t.co/5V3xf954by 5 days ago

WatchingEurasia

AnObserver In the past 24 hours: No coronavirus relief before US election; Opposition urges Belarusians to back strike; Biden… https://t.co/5dCArm97Na 6 days ago