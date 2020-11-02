Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Robert Fisk was a powerful voice – and his work will live on for a long time

WorldNews Monday, 2 November 2020 ()
Robert Fisk was a powerful voice – and his work will live on for a long timeRobert Fisk was one of the most well-known foreign correspondents of recent times. He remained a constant and powerful voice in The Independent right from its earliest days – covering historic events which have shaped the Middle East and countries beyond. Fisk was also a successful author who brought the eye for detail and personal insight of a reporter to analyse the turbulent geopolitics of the...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Robert Fisk Robert Fisk English writer and journalist

Robert Fisk, veteran UK journalist, dies aged 74

 Veteran foreign correspondent Robert Fisk has died of a suspected stroke at the age of 74. The Irish Times reported that he was admitted to St Vincent's Hospital..
WorldNews

The Independent The Independent British online daily newspaper

Nixon Attacks JK Rowling [Video]

Nixon Attacks JK Rowling

In June, JK Rowling released an essay and a series of tweets calling for limits on transitionary care for trans youth. Business Insider reports that Rowling also mocked gender-inclusive words. Cynthia Nixon told the Independent JK Rowling's transphobic comments were "really painful" for her 23-year-old transgender son, Samuel. "It was really painful for him because so much of his childhood was tied up with Harry Potter," Nixon said. "We're a Harry Potter family.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:33Published

Middle East Middle East region that encompasses Western Asia and Egypt

U.S. Cyber Command Expands Operations to Hunt Hackers From Russia, Iran and China

 Building on a 2018 effort, Cyber Command sent teams to Europe, the Middle East and Asia to learn more about how adversaries could threaten the election this..
NYTimes.com

Erdogan's belligerent policies leave Turkey more isolated than ever

 By John SolomouNicosia (Cyprus), November 02 (ANI): In the past few years Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has reversed the policy of his country from "zero..
WorldNews

Tweets about this

CADILLAC_302

cadillac RT @GeorgeHarrison: Released on October 29th 1990, @OfficialWilbury ‘Vol. 3’ turns 30 today! In celebration we are sharing the documentar… 3 hours ago

Brigitt01214804

Brigitte Akın 🇩🇪🇹🇷 RT @KathelijneVL: Allaboutroyalfamilies - 29 October 1266 Margaret of Austria, Queen of Bohemia, a pawn on the political chessboard. More a… 2 days ago

Lamicrosz

LamicroszX | ENDGAMƎ RT @TheBFWiki: Today in #Battlefield History #Battlefield4 released 7 years ago in North America on October 29th, 2013! 🥳 https://t.co/rv… 3 days ago

LindaWoodcock2

Linda Woodcock RT @TimeLordDrew61: 54 years ago Today on 29th October 1966 Patrick Troughton first appeared in Doctor Who, as William Hartnell's Doctor re… 3 days ago