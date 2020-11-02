|
Robert Fisk was a powerful voice – and his work will live on for a long time
Monday, 2 November 2020 ()
Robert Fisk was one of the most well-known foreign correspondents of recent times. He remained a constant and powerful voice in The Independent right from its earliest days – covering historic events which have shaped the Middle East and countries beyond. Fisk was also a successful author who brought the eye for detail and personal insight of a reporter to analyse the turbulent geopolitics of the...
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Robert Fisk English writer and journalist
Robert Fisk, veteran UK journalist, dies aged 74Veteran foreign correspondent Robert Fisk has died of a suspected stroke at the age of 74. The Irish Times reported that he was admitted to St Vincent's Hospital..
WorldNews
The Independent British online daily newspaper
Nixon Attacks JK Rowling
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:33Published
Middle East region that encompasses Western Asia and Egypt
U.S. Cyber Command Expands Operations to Hunt Hackers From Russia, Iran and ChinaBuilding on a 2018 effort, Cyber Command sent teams to Europe, the Middle East and Asia to learn more about how adversaries could threaten the election this..
NYTimes.com
Erdogan's belligerent policies leave Turkey more isolated than everBy John SolomouNicosia (Cyprus), November 02 (ANI): In the past few years Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has reversed the policy of his country from "zero..
WorldNews
Tweets about this