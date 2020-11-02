Global  
 

Race to save 100 whales in Sri Lanka's biggest mass beaching

WorldNews Monday, 2 November 2020 ()
Race to save 100 whales in Sri Lanka's biggest mass beachingRescuers and volunteers were racing to save about 100 pilot whales stranded on Sri Lanka’s western coast in the country’s biggest mass beaching. The...
