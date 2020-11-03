Global  
 

Four-year-old girl rescued after 91 hours under rubble following Turkey earthquake

euronews Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
A young girl has been pulled alive from the rubble of a collapsed building in Turkey, four days after a strong earthquake hit Turkey and Greece.
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Turkey quake survivor meets her rescuer

Turkey quake survivor meets her rescuer 01:09

 A 16-year-old quake survivor who was saved from the rubble with her dog on Saturday promised to play violin for her medical rescuer. Ciara Lee reports

