Lucy McBath Wins Georgia Rematch, Holding House Seat for Democrats

NYTimes.com Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
The victory by Ms. McBath, who upset a Republican, Karen Handel, in 2018 and was challenged by her again, underscored the changing demographics and antipathy to President Trump in Atlanta’s suburbs.
Republican Karen Handel looks to regain House seat from incumbent Rep. Lucy McBath in Georgia's 6th Congressional District

 After defeating Jon Ossoff in the most expensive House race in US history, in 2018, Karen Handel is attempting to defeat Lucy McBath.
Business Insider


