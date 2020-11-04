Global  
 

Queensland win opening State of Origin game against NSW

BBC News Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
Queensland produce a thrilling second-half comeback for an 18-14 win over New South Wales in the opening game of the State of Origin series.
Gladys Berejiklian pushes WA, Qld to open borders

 One new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 have been reported in NSW, as the premier to push her WA and Queensland counterparts to open borders.
SBS

Berejiklian pressures Qld, WA on borders

 NSW has no new cases of locally transmitted COVID-19 but authorities are warning it's very likely that COVID-19 will continue to circulate in the community.
SBS

Pet parrot saves Australian man from house fire

 An Australian man says he was able to survive a late-night house fire after his pet parrot roused him from bed. Anton Nguyen had been fast asleep when his..
WorldNews

Emotional Qld premier defends euthanasia

 Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has defended her change of heart over euthanasia after being accused of politicising the issue.
SBS

Restrictions on household gatherings unlikely to ease before Christmas, NSW premier warns

 New South Wales recorded its third straight day of zero locally-acquired COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.
SBS

Former fire chief Shane Fitzsimmons named NSW Australian of the Year

 Former fire chief Shane Fitzsimmons has been named NSW's Australian of the Year, while Wiradjuri elder Isabel Reid is NSW's Senior Australian of the Year.
SBS

NSW health workers first to get a vaccine

 Gladys Berejiklian says plans are underway to ensure frontline health workers and the vulnerable in NSW are the first to get any COVID-19 vaccine.
SBS
Drone gets up close to Australia's silo art [Video]

Drone gets up close to Australia's silo art

Out of New South Wales' quiet country, Fintan Magee painted a huge mural on grain silos. Determined not to create archetypal images of sheep and cattle, he drew a water diviner - a practice still used in parts of Australia where proponents believe they can find underground water by using rods or, as pictured in the mural, two sticks.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:39Published

'Perverse signals': NSW clean power push clouds grid planning, prices

 Experts warn the NSW government's plan to underwrite the cost of new renewable energy projects could erode national efforts to improve the electrical grid and...
The Age

'How about backing the guy?' Pearce leaps to Cleary's defence

 For years, Mitchell Pearce was the definitive punching bag for NSW supporters. Now, Nathan Cleary is starting to cop similar blows as the Blues fight for...
The Age