Queensland win opening State of Origin game against NSW

Drone gets up close to Australia's silo art



Out of New South Wales' quiet country, Fintan Magee painted a huge mural on grain silos. Determined not to create archetypal images of sheep and cattle, he drew a water diviner - a practice still used in parts of Australia where proponents believe they can find underground water by using rods or, as pictured in the mural, two sticks.

