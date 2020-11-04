Global  
 

Rugby league: Queensland coach Wayne Bennett smiling and dancing after State of Origin win over New South Wales

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
Rugby league: Queensland coach Wayne Bennett smiling and dancing after State of Origin win over New South WalesAny doubts the rugby league world had that Wayne Bennett could pull off miracles has once again been dispelled.Despite fielding eight debutants against a NSW side that was an unbackable favourite, Bennett produced one of the great...
News video: Super League announces new format

Super League announces new format 03:02

 Sky Sports' Jenna Brooks provides an update to the news that Super League has introduced a top 6 playoff format, starting from November 12 live on Sky Sports

