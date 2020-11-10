Rugby league: Queensland coach Wayne Bennett reportedly hung up on Origin star after his steep request Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Queensland coach Wayne Bennett reportedly hung up on Maroons five-eighth Cameron Munster after he requested more time to celebrate the NRL Grand Final victory.Munster played a pivotal role in the Melbourne Storm's 26-20 win over... Queensland coach Wayne Bennett reportedly hung up on Maroons five-eighth Cameron Munster after he requested more time to celebrate the NRL Grand Final victory.Munster played a pivotal role in the Melbourne Storm's 26-20 win over... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Live rugby league updates: New South Wales v Queensland, State of Origin II All the action from State of Origin II as Queensland look to upset New South Wales again. ‌ Queensland coach Wayne Bennett reportedly hung up on Maroons...

New Zealand Herald 1 week ago





