Rugby league: Queensland coach Wayne Bennett reportedly hung up on Origin star after his steep request

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
Rugby league: Queensland coach Wayne Bennett reportedly hung up on Origin star after his steep requestQueensland coach Wayne Bennett reportedly hung up on Maroons five-eighth Cameron Munster after he requested more time to celebrate the NRL Grand Final victory.Munster played a pivotal role in the Melbourne Storm's 26-20 win over...
