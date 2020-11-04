Global  
 

At least 100K votes remain to be counted in Michigan. Here's where they are

WorldNews Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
At least 100K votes remain to be counted in Michigan. Here's where they areMichigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said there are roughly 100,000 ballots — mostly absentee — that still need to be counted in Michigan's highly competitive election that might decide the outcome of the presidency. Benson said the remaining votes are being counted in Detroit, Kalamazoo, Grand Rapids and Flint. But the Democratic secretary of state's tally appears to be somewhat lower than what...
Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Published
News video: Vote counting continues at TCF Center in Detroit

Vote counting continues at TCF Center in Detroit 01:48

 More than 8 hours after polls closed in metro Detroit, votes are still being counted across the state and in Detroit at the TCF Center.

