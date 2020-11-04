At least 100K votes remain to be counted in Michigan. Here's where they are
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said there are roughly 100,000 ballots — mostly absentee — that still need to be counted in Michigan's highly competitive election that might decide the outcome of the presidency. Benson said the remaining votes are being counted in Detroit, Kalamazoo, Grand Rapids and Flint. But the Democratic secretary of state's tally appears to be somewhat lower than what...
