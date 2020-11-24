Global  
 

Trump campaign says Pennsylvania, Arizona, Michigan to hold public hearings on 2020 election

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
The Trump campaign on Tuesday said that state legislatures in Pennsylvania, Arizona and Michigan will hold public hearings on the 2020 presidential election to “provide confidence” that all legal votes have been counted and that “illegal votes have not been counted.”
