Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Dow futures drift higher as tight US election signals more gridlock in Washington

USATODAY.com Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
Stock futures extended their post-election gains Wednesday evening, as investors embraced the prospect of more gridlock in Washington.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Dow Jones Industrial Average Dow Jones Industrial Average Stock market index

Dow jumps nearly 600 points as election hangs in balance on prospect of mixed results, split government

 Dow jumps 600 points on prospect of mixed election results that would limit stimulus but also likelihood of higher taxes and more regulations
USATODAY.com

Biden vs Trump: Dow futures fluctuate as Wall Street awaits presidential election results

 Stock futures fluctuated Tuesday evening as investors awaited election results, with hotly contested states like Florida and Ohio up in the air.
USATODAY.com

Dow rises more than 500 points on hopes election resolves stalemate over relief package

 The Dow rose more than 500 points on hopes a Biden victory and Democratic Senate mean more relief for Americans hurt by economic effects of COVID-19.
USATODAY.com

Dow jumps over 400 points as Wall Street eyes U.S. election

 NEW YORK, Nov. 2 (Xinhua) -- Wall Street's major averages finished higher on Monday, recouping some of the steep losses they suffered in the prior week, as the..
WorldNews

Related videos from verified sources

Election Officials Urge Voters To Drop Off Ballots [Video]

Election Officials Urge Voters To Drop Off Ballots

Pennsylvania's elections officials are asking voters to turn their ballots in as early as possible. KDKA's Lisa Washington has more details about what these officials are recommending.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 01:29Published
Reporter Update: Washington Co. Voters Share Thoughts On Issues, Election Process [Video]

Reporter Update: Washington Co. Voters Share Thoughts On Issues, Election Process

KDKA's Voice of the Voter series heads to Washington County, where Meghan Schiller has more on what voters are feeling and thinking ahead of Election Day.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:47Published
Things That Make You Say 'Hmm' About US Presidential Elections [Video]

Things That Make You Say 'Hmm' About US Presidential Elections

Presidential campaigns today seem to be massive, well-oiled machines. But that doesn't mean American election history is without its oddities. For example, the Farmers Almanac says President Zachary..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published

Related news from verified sources

Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq weakened on a weekly basis but remain in a bull market

 The Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite weakened on a weekly basis and the focus in the US shifts to the upcoming presidential...
Invezz

Dow Jumps More Than 400 Points to Start November as Election Looms

 The Dow and S&P closed higher on Monday with the Nasdaq posted slimmer gains on the eve of the U.S. presidential election, as investors girded for what could be...
Newsmax Also reported by •WorldNewsUSATODAY.comUpworthyBusiness Insider

Stocks rebound after worst performance in nearly two months as Dow rises 450 points

 Stocks rebounded after last week's brutal selloff, with the Dow up 450 points. This week's election could resolve a deadlock in Congress over new stimulus.
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this

kmfmnews

kmfm News ICYMI: Cases of #coronavirus in #Medway have hit their highest rate since the start of the pandemic #kmfmnews… https://t.co/oBDt1QvLvF 6 hours ago

shigeokageyamas

🍂 Shades 🍂 (semi hiatus) every month since going back to work has been frustrating, some less than others, but October really was the worst… https://t.co/iD2FWWhrkN 6 hours ago

kmfmnews

kmfm News NEWS: Cases of #coronavirus in #Medway have hit their highest rate since the start of the pandemic #kmfmnews… https://t.co/mknZyW8biY 13 hours ago

HopeTV_KE

Hope TV Meanwhile, October has been marked as the worst month since the covid 19 pandemic struck Kenya, with 15,000 new cas… https://t.co/mcUL0yOMvI 13 hours ago

MoHossain

Mo Hossain RT @MoHossain: October was the worst month for risk since March. With all the money printing and government spending around the world - tha… 14 hours ago

MoHossain

Mo Hossain October was the worst month for risk since March. With all the money printing and government spending around the wo… https://t.co/8x2RIqOse3 1 day ago

Stweeting1

Momto2❤️ RT @golferdawn: This is what we have, and will have, as long as we have a President who refuses to fight COVID! https://t.co/Xb9budhoaV 1 day ago

golferdawn

D Hoenes This is what we have, and will have, as long as we have a President who refuses to fight COVID! https://t.co/Xb9budhoaV 1 day ago