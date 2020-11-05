Dow futures drift higher as tight US election signals more gridlock in Washington

kmfm News ICYMI: Cases of #coronavirus in #Medway have hit their highest rate since the start of the pandemic #kmfmnews… https://t.co/oBDt1QvLvF 6 hours ago

🍂 Shades 🍂 (semi hiatus) every month since going back to work has been frustrating, some less than others, but October really was the worst… https://t.co/iD2FWWhrkN 6 hours ago

kmfm News NEWS: Cases of #coronavirus in #Medway have hit their highest rate since the start of the pandemic #kmfmnews… https://t.co/mknZyW8biY 13 hours ago

Hope TV Meanwhile, October has been marked as the worst month since the covid 19 pandemic struck Kenya, with 15,000 new cas… https://t.co/mcUL0yOMvI 13 hours ago

Mo Hossain RT @MoHossain: October was the worst month for risk since March. With all the money printing and government spending around the world - tha… 14 hours ago

Mo Hossain October was the worst month for risk since March. With all the money printing and government spending around the wo… https://t.co/8x2RIqOse3 1 day ago

Momto2❤️ RT @golferdawn: This is what we have, and will have, as long as we have a President who refuses to fight COVID! https://t.co/Xb9budhoaV 1 day ago