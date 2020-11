Why the US Supreme Court will not turn election for Trump - analysis

Thursday, 5 November 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

While the US election clearly favors US Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden – and while US President Donald Trump still has a chance – one scenario which is quickly dropping from likelihood is an election decided by the US Supreme Court . Put bluntly, if as projected, Biden wins with 270 votes based on winning Wisconsin Michigan and Nevada , the scenario where the US Supreme Court could have helped Trump will not be in play. This will only be truer if Biden wins Pennsylvania, though as of Thursday morning that state was still trending for Trump. When Trump appointed Amy Coney Barrett to the US Supreme Court a week before the election, he made it explicit that this was part...