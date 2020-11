Death and destruction as Storm Eta batters Central America

Thursday, 5 November 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

Tropical Storm Eta has pushed into Honduras after leaving behind a trail of destruction in Nicaragua , where it made landfall as a Category Four hurricane. Four people - two in Nicaragua and two in Honduras - were killed as Eta dumped heavy rain that caused widespread flooding and landslides, officials said. A fifth person died in Guatemala . The US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said the storm had weakened to a tropical depression, but continued to warn of "life-threatening flash flooding" over portions of Central America . Honduras' emergency response...