Death and destruction as Storm Eta batters Central America

WorldNews Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
Death and destruction as Storm Eta batters Central AmericaTropical Storm Eta has pushed into Honduras after leaving behind a trail of destruction in Nicaragua, where it made landfall as a Category Four hurricane. Four people - two in Nicaragua and two in Honduras - were killed as Eta dumped heavy rain that caused widespread flooding and landslides, officials said. A fifth person died in Guatemala. The US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said the storm had weakened to a tropical depression, but continued to warn of "life-threatening flash flooding" over portions of Central America. Honduras' emergency response...
Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Published
News video: Eta weakens to tropical depression

Eta weakens to tropical depression 02:37

 All of South Florida remains in the cone of uncertainty on Wednesday as Tropical Storm Eta continues to weaken over Central America.

