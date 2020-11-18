Storm Iota batters Central America, heavy rainfall leads to flooding
Wednesday, 18 November 2020 (
3 minutes ago) Several people have been killed and many more have been left without electricity or road access after Iota, now a tropical storm, ripped through coastal regions. Hurricane Eta hit the same area just weeks ago.
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
17 hours ago
In a record-breaking year for Atlantic hurricanes, Iota is the first to reach Category 5 status and the second destructive hurricane to hit the region this month.
Hurricane Iota batters Central America 02:29
