Storm Iota batters Central America, heavy rainfall leads to flooding

Deutsche Welle Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
Several people have been killed and many more have been left without electricity or road access after Iota, now a tropical storm, ripped through coastal regions. Hurricane Eta hit the same area just weeks ago.
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO
News video: Hurricane Iota batters Central America

Hurricane Iota batters Central America 02:29

 In a record-breaking year for Atlantic hurricanes, Iota is the first to reach Category 5 status and the second destructive hurricane to hit the region this month.

