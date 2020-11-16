Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

2 Weeks After Weathering Eta, Central America Readies For Another Powerful Hurricane

NPR Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
Iota is expected to hit Nicaragua Monday evening as a Category 4 storm, bringing catastrophic winds, life-threatening storm surge and extreme rainfall.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

US man rides jet ski through flooded streets in Florida [Video]

US man rides jet ski through flooded streets in Florida

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:25Published
Storm Eta triggers flooding, mudslides in Central America [Video]

Storm Eta triggers flooding, mudslides in Central America

A week after Eta swept into region, thousands left homeless with widespread flooding in parts of Honduras.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 01:55Published
Hurricane Eta rocks Guatemala with strong winds and rain [Video]

Hurricane Eta rocks Guatemala with strong winds and rain

Hurricane Eta made landfall in Nicaragua as a Category 4 Hurricane.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:45Published

Related news from verified sources

Iota closing in on Central America; Vamco SE Asia death toll at 67

 Bilwi, Nicaragua (AFP) Nov 15, 2020 Hurricane Iota is forecast to strengthen to an "extremely dangerous" Category Four by the time it makes landfall in...
Terra Daily

Hurricane Iota threatens Central America just 1 week after Eta

 A fast-strengthening Hurricane Iota is sweeping over the western Caribbean and predicted to become a very dangerous Category 4 storm as it heads for the same...
CBC.ca

Hurricane Iota Rapidly Intensifies, Heads For Another Catastrophic Strike on Central America

 Just two weeks after Hurricane Eta, Iota will lash Central America. Here's the latest complete forecast briefing. - Articles from The...
Upworthy