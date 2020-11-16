2 Weeks After Weathering Eta, Central America Readies For Another Powerful Hurricane
Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
Iota is expected to hit Nicaragua Monday evening as a Category 4 storm, bringing catastrophic winds, life-threatening storm surge and extreme rainfall.
