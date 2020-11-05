Global  
 

Why the Supreme Court probably won’t decide the 2020 election — despite Trump's efforts

Thursday, 5 November 2020
Why the Supreme Court probably won’t decide the 2020 election — despite Trump's effortsby Steven Mulroy, University of Memphis The Trump campaign has filed two lawsuits in federal court over ballot counting and voting deadlines in Pennsylvania, threatening to take the election to the Supreme Court. Both consciously echo the two main legal theories of Bush v. Gore, the infamous Supreme Court case that decided the contested 2000 presidential election. But this race is not likely to be decided by the Supreme Court. There are several reasons, sitting at the intersection of law and politics, why the ghosts of Florida past won't rise again in Pennsylvania. As a law professor who's authored a book on election reform, I rate success in Trump's efforts to wrench back Biden's lead...
News video: Trump claims 'election victory' and 'will go to the Supreme Court' to stop counting

Trump claims 'election victory' and 'will go to the Supreme Court' to stop counting 01:08

 Donald Trump has claimed there is a “fraud on the American nation” and that“we did win this election” and said he will go to the Supreme Court to getvote counting stopped.

US Election 2020: Trump cries foul as he trails [Video]

US Election 2020: Trump cries foul as he trails

Addressing the press conference in Washington DC, United States President Donald Trump on counting of votes said, "If you count the legal vote, I easily win. If you count the illegal votes, they can try to steal the election from us. I have already decisively won many critical states. We won by historic numbers." "We think we will win the election very easily. We think this is going to be a lot of litigation because we have so much evidence and it is going to end up, perhaps, at the highest court in the land. We can't have an election stolen like this," President Trump said. "I have claimed certain states and he is claiming states. We can both claim the states, but ultimately I have a feeling judges are going to have to rule. But there has been a lot of shenanigans and we can't stand for that in our country," He added. Joe Biden is currently leading with 253 electoral votes.

Did Joe Biden or Donald Trump win the election? This is how Facebook will tell you who the next president is

 Facebook will alert U.S. users to the winner of the presidential election at the top of Facebook and Instagram feeds as Joe Biden closes in on win.
USATODAY.com

As Supreme Court Weighs Election Cases, a New Life for Bush v. Gore

 After two decades of legal obscurity, the ruling that handed the 2000 election to George W. Bush is getting fresh attention.
NYTimes.com

TV networks cut away from Trump’s ‘most dishonest speech’ ever

 President Trump spoke Thursday evening at the White House | Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Cable networks, broadcast networks and Twitter cut..
The Verge
Trump falsely claims fraud as Biden eyes victory [Video]

Trump falsely claims fraud as Biden eyes victory

[NFA] With his re-election chances fading as more votes are counted in a handful of battleground states, U.S. President Donald Trump launched an extraordinary assault on the country's democratic process from the White House on Thursday, falsely claiming the election was being "stolen" from him. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Trump's lead narrows as Pennsylvania races to count final ballots

 Pennsylvania's secretary of state said the race there is "very close," and the winner is still not clear. Jericka Duncan reports.
CBS News

Trump campaign lawsuits try to stop vote counting in key states

 The Trump campaign has filed lawsuits in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Georgia — while requesting a recount in Wisconsin. CBS News has yet to declare a winner...
CBS News

Biden Makes Gains in Key States as Anxious Nation Awaits Winner

 Joe Biden picked up votes in Pennsylvania, Nevada and Georgia and urged patience with the slow-moving vote count. President Trump appeared in the evening to..
NYTimes.com

Flashbacks to Florida in 2000 as Trump Heads to Court to Save His Presidency

 While the White House seeks a “James Baker-like” figure to lead its postelection legal battle, the real James Baker says President Trump should not try to..
NYTimes.com

Watch SpaceX launch an updated GPS satellite for the Space Force

 Thursday night, SpaceX is slated to launch a new, upgraded GPS satellite for the US Space Force from Cape Canaveral, Florida — the latest spacecraft intended..
The Verge

Biden tightens gap in Georgia as final ballots are tallied

 Ballots are still being counted in Georgia, where President Trump is hanging onto a razor-thin, but dwindling lead. Mark Strassmann reports.
CBS News

