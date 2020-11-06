Global  
 

Hurricane Eta wreaks 'shocking' Central America devastation, dozens dead

WorldNews Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
Hurricane Eta wreaks 'shocking' Central America devastation, dozens deadTEGUCIGALPA/GUATEMALA CITY - The remnants of Hurricane Eta unleashed torrential rains and catastrophic flooding on Central America, with fatalities sharply up on Thursday as streets turned into rivers and dozens more were feared to be buried in their homes by mudslides. More than 70 people were killed across the region of mostly poor countries nestled between Mexico and Colombia, and hundreds were stranded on rooftops or cut off by floods. In Guatemala, the death toll shot up past 50 over the course of Thursday, according to President Alejandro Giammattei, who said mudslides around the town...
