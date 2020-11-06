Hurricane Eta wreaks 'shocking' Central America devastation, dozens dead
TEGUCIGALPA/GUATEMALA CITY - The remnants of Hurricane Eta unleashed torrential rains and catastrophic flooding on Central America, with fatalities sharply up on Thursday as streets turned into rivers and dozens more were feared to be buried in their homes by mudslides. More than 70 people were killed across the region of mostly poor countries nestled between Mexico and Colombia, and hundreds were stranded on rooftops or cut off by floods. In Guatemala, the death toll shot up past 50 over the course of Thursday, according to President Alejandro Giammattei, who said mudslides around the town...
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Hurricane Eta Category 4 Atlantic hurricane in 2020
Nicaraguans ask for humanitarian aid after the devastation of Hurricane Eta
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 00:50Published
Hurricane Eta lashes Nicaragua
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:17Published
Tegucigalpa Capital of Honduras
Central America Geographic region in the Americas
Eta leaves parts of Central America underwater
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:49Published
Death and destruction as Storm Eta batters Central AmericaTropical Storm Eta has pushed into Honduras after leaving behind a trail of destruction in Nicaragua, where it made landfall as a Category Four hurricane. Four..
WorldNews
Tropical Storm Eta targets Gulf Coast after lashing NicaraguaEta, which was once a major hurricane, is pulling away from Central America and is expected to hit Cuba and South Florida as a tropical storm.
CBS News
Florida in the path of Tropical Storm EtaAfter slamming into Central America, Eta may have South Florida in its sights.
CBS News
Guatemala City Capital of Guatemala
Alejandro Giammattei President of Guatemala (2020-present)
Guatemala Country in Central America
Storm Eta: Guatemala landslide kills at least 50Rescue efforts continue as the storm travels across the region, leaving a trail of destruction.
BBC News
Guatemalans make offerings to folk hero San Simon for COVID protection
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 00:50Published
‘There is no work’: Hondurans brave risks in US-bound caravan
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 01:50Published
Colombia Country in the northwestern part of South America
Colombia Farc: The former rebels who need bodyguards to stay safeAfter fighting with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (Farc) for more than two decades, Luz Marina Giraldo started a career in local politics and ran..
WorldNews
Colombia FARC protests: Former rebels demand gov't protection
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 01:53Published
Ex-FARC fighters embark on forgiveness tour around Colombia
Credit: FRANCE 24 English Duration: 01:57Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources