South Africa v England: Kagiso Rabada returns to Proteas squad
Pace bowler Kagiso Rabada returns to the South Africa squad for the upcoming Twenty20 and one-day internationals against England.
England cricket team Sports team
Stokes returns to England T20 squad for South Africa tourBen Stokes has been named in England's Twenty20 squad for next month's white-ball tour of South Africa.
BBC News
Women's Big Bash League: Heather Knight stars in Sydney Thunder winEngland captain Heather Knight makes her highest Women's Big Bash League score to help Sydney Thunder beat Adelaide Strikers.
BBC News
Australia 294 - 275 England: Eoin Morgan reflects on the match
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:41Published
Kagiso Rabada South African cricketer
DC coach Ponting hails Rabada, says 'He loves competing against best batsmen in the world'
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:47Published
South Africa national cricket team
