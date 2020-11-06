Some 'Count Every Vote' protests in Philadelphia became dance parties featuring Gritty
Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
Some residents in the City of Brotherly Love took a different approach to "Count Every Vote" protests, one that has lasted well into Friday.
Some residents in the City of Brotherly Love took a different approach to "Count Every Vote" protests, one that has lasted well into Friday.
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Philadelphia Largest city in Pennsylvania
Men with guns arrested near vote count in PhillyTwo men armed with handguns were arrested Thursday near the Philadelphia convention center where an ongoing vote count could decide the presidential election,..
USATODAY.com
Police give update on arrest of two armed men in PhiladelphiaTwo men were arrested Thursday night after the Philadelphia Police received a tip that armed men in a Hummer from Virginia were coming to the convention center..
CBS News
Election protests live updates: Trump supporters rally outside Detroit voting count center; Biden voters throw dance party in PhillyProtests continued Friday as Vice President Joe Biden took the vote count lead in Georgia and Pennsylvania ahead of President Donald Trump.
USATODAY.com
Philadelphia has 40,000 ballots to countPhiladelphia has 40,000 votes to be counted before it can certify the vote. (Nov. 6)
USATODAY.com
Trump should 'put his big boy pants on' -Philly mayor
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:38Published
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources