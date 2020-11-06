Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Alberta reports 609 new cases of COVID-19, one day after a record 802 cases

CBC.ca Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
Alberta may impose tighter restrictions today as the province faces record highs for new cases of COVID-19. The premier and chief medical officer of health are planning a joint news conference this afternoon.
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas
News video: US experiences the highest amount of COVID-19 cases in one day

US experiences the highest amount of COVID-19 cases in one day 01:31

 Now to the latest in the coronavirus pandemic - more than 102,000 new cases were confirmed Wednesday. As ABC's John Lorinc reports, that is the highest amount of cases the US has seen in a single day since the virus broke out.

