Alberta reports 609 new cases of COVID-19, one day after a record 802 cases
Friday, 6 November 2020 () Alberta may impose tighter restrictions today as the province faces record highs for new cases of COVID-19. The premier and chief medical officer of health are planning a joint news conference this afternoon.
Now to the latest in the coronavirus pandemic - more than 102,000 new cases were confirmed Wednesday. As ABC's John Lorinc reports, that is the highest amount of cases the US has seen in a single day since the virus broke out.
The coronavirus is spreading faster in Ohio than in the U.S. as a whole, according to Craig Brammer, CEO of the Health Collaborative. Ohioans are two and a half times more likely to get COVID-19 than..
[NFA] Cities across the United States are imposing new restrictions in an effort to slow the spread of record new coronavirus infections but a top advisor for President-Elect Joe Biden said there are..
BERLIN — Germany has recorded nearly 20,000 new coronavirus cases in one day, its highest level yet.
The national disease control center, the Robert Koch... SeattlePI.com Also reported by •New Zealand Herald •Newsday