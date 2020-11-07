Global  
 

Covid-19: White House chief of staff Mark Meadows tests positive

BBC News Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
Mark Meadows, who has often been seen without a mask, is the latest Trump aide to be infected.
White House Chief Of Staff Mark Meadows Has Coronavirus

White House Chief Of Staff Mark Meadows Has Coronavirus

 CBS News has confirmed White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Chief of staff without mask days before positive test [Video]

Chief of staff without mask days before positive test

Donald Trump's chief of staff Mark Meadows was seen without a mask during the president's news conference just three days before testing positive for COVID-19.

As Trump's Chief Of Staff Puts His Foot In It Again, WH Staffers' Patience Grows Thin [Video]

As Trump's Chief Of Staff Puts His Foot In It Again, WH Staffers' Patience Grows Thin

President Donald Trump's fourth Chief of Staff, Mark Meadows, is not winning any popularity contests among the president's aides. In a jaw-dropping exchange Sunday with CNN's Jake Tapper, Meadows said..

White House Signals Defeat On COVID-19 [Video]

White House Signals Defeat On COVID-19

“We’re not going to control the pandemic.” White House chief of staff Mark Meadows acknowledged that the Trump administration won’t try to stop the coronavirus spread.

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows tests positive for COVID-19

 Donald Trump's chief of staff Mark Meadows has the coronavirus over a month after the president's own bout with the virus.
Trump Retweets Nonsense About Media Supposedly No Longer Talking About Covid — Right as News Breaks That Mark Meadows Tested Positive

Trump Retweets Nonsense About Media Supposedly No Longer Talking About Covid — Right as News Breaks That Mark Meadows Tested Positive President* Donald Trump* late into the night on Friday retweeted nonsense claiming that the media, CNN specifically, is no longer covering the coronavirus...
Mark Meadows: No White House Strategy Includes a Lockdown

 White House chief of staff Mark Meadows told Fox Business on Thursday that President Donald Trump will not institute a lockdown in response to the ongoing...
