Red Sox reappoint Cora after sign-stealing ban expires

BBC News Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
Alex Cora rejoins the Boston Red Sox as manager, less than a fortnight after his season-long suspension from baseball expired.
Video Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic) - Published
News video: Red Sox re-hire Alex Cora as manager despite cheating scandal

Red Sox re-hire Alex Cora as manager despite cheating scandal 01:07

 What I'm Hearing: USA TODAY Sports' Bob Nightengale shares the latest on the Red Sox's decision to once again hire Alex Cora as their manager despite being apart of a cheating scandal.

Red Sox to rehire Alex Cora after sign-stealing scandal

 Cora, who won a World Series with the Red Sox in 2018, completed his season-long suspension related to the Houston Astros sign-cheating scandal.
CBS News

Less than a year after dismissal, Alex Cora to return as Red Sox manager

 Suspended by MLB for his role in the cheating scandal from his time with the Houston Astros, Alex Cora will return to Boston.
USATODAY.com

