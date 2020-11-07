Red Sox reappoint Cora after sign-stealing ban expires
Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
Alex Cora rejoins the Boston Red Sox as manager, less than a fortnight after his season-long suspension from baseball expired.
Alex Cora rejoins the Boston Red Sox as manager, less than a fortnight after his season-long suspension from baseball expired.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Boston Red Sox Baseball team and Major League Baseball franchise in Boston, Massachusetts, United States
Red Sox to rehire Alex Cora after sign-stealing scandalCora, who won a World Series with the Red Sox in 2018, completed his season-long suspension related to the Houston Astros sign-cheating scandal.
CBS News
Less than a year after dismissal, Alex Cora to return as Red Sox managerSuspended by MLB for his role in the cheating scandal from his time with the Houston Astros, Alex Cora will return to Boston.
USATODAY.com
Alex Cora Puerto Rican baseball player
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources