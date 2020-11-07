Georgia Senate race goes to runoff after Republican drops below 50%
Saturday, 7 November 2020 (
16 minutes ago) Senator David Perdue and Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff will have a runoff election in January in a crucial Senate race that could determine which party wins the majority.
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
How U.S. Senate control may come down to Georgia
[NFA] The control of the Senate hangs in the balance as two races in Georgia could head to a runoff, in a general election that has produced extremely close results. Gavino Garay reports.
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:05 Published 13 hours ago
Wimberger beats Hansen in state Senate race
What was a hotly contested race for the state Senate in District 30, Republican Eric Wimberger has won his race against Jonathan Hansen.
Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin Duration: 00:44 Published 2 days ago
Georgia: Still Uncalled For Presidency
As of 8:30 PM on Wednesday the 4th, the presidential race in Georgia has not been called.
Business Insider is reminding everyone that Georgia has 16 electoral votes.
The state has voted for a..
Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:40 Published 2 days ago
Related news from verified sources