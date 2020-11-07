Georgia Senate race goes to runoff after Republican drops below 50%

How U.S. Senate control may come down to Georgia



[NFA] The control of the Senate hangs in the balance as two races in Georgia could head to a runoff, in a general election that has produced extremely close results. Gavino Garay reports. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:05 Published 13 hours ago

Wimberger beats Hansen in state Senate race



What was a hotly contested race for the state Senate in District 30, Republican Eric Wimberger has won his race against Jonathan Hansen. Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin Duration: 00:44 Published 2 days ago