Georgia Senate Races Both Advance To Runoffs In January
Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
Watch VideoGeorgia's Senate race between Republican Sen. David Perdue and Democrat Jon Ossoff is advancing to a runoff. The new vote will happen in early January.
In Georgia, a candidate must get more than 50% of the vote to win. The Libertarian candidate secured enough votes to deny a majority to either major party...
