Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Georgia Senate Races Both Advance To Runoffs In January

Newsy Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
Georgia Senate Races Both Advance To Runoffs In JanuaryWatch VideoGeorgia's Senate race between Republican Sen. David Perdue and Democrat Jon Ossoff is advancing to a runoff. The new vote will happen in early January.

In Georgia, a candidate must get more than 50% of the vote to win. The Libertarian candidate secured enough votes to deny a majority to either major party...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: USA Today News (Domestic) - Published
News video: If both of Georgia's Senate seats head to runoffs, they could decide the balance of power

If both of Georgia's Senate seats head to runoffs, they could decide the balance of power 00:53

 These races could play an important role in the makeup of the new Senate, though it appears Republicans are likely to keep their Senate majority.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

How U.S. Senate control may come down to Georgia [Video]

How U.S. Senate control may come down to Georgia

[NFA] The control of the Senate hangs in the balance as two races in Georgia could head to a runoff, in a general election that has produced extremely close results. Gavino Garay reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:05Published
Georgia: Still Uncalled For Presidency [Video]

Georgia: Still Uncalled For Presidency

As of 8:30 PM on Wednesday the 4th, the presidential race in Georgia has not been called. Business Insider is reminding everyone that Georgia has 16 electoral votes. The state has voted for a..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:40Published
Sen. Kelly Loeffler Heads To Runoff Election [Video]

Sen. Kelly Loeffler Heads To Runoff Election

The Georgia Republican and Democrat Raphael Warnock are set to face off in a runoff in the state’s special Senate election after no candidate won the majority of votes.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:09Published

Related news from verified sources

Georgia Senate race goes into runoff territory

 With 97% of the votes counted in one of Georgia's Senate races, Republican Senator David Perdue fell under the 50% threshold needed to avoid a runoff election...
CBS News

Georgia Senate Race Between David Perdue And Jon Ossoff Edges Closer To A Runoff

 Both of Georgia's Senate races now appear headed toward a runoff election in January — with control of the Senate majority potentially at stake.
NPR

Georgia Senate race: Perdue, Ossoff head to runoff after highly competitive campaign

 Georgia’s Republican incumbent U.S. Sen. David Perdue and his Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff will head to a runoff race in January after neither candidate...
FOXNews.com