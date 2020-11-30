Global  
 

President Trump Blames Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp For State Loss

Newsy Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
President Trump Blames Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp For State LossWatch VideoNearly one month after the presidential election, President Trump is still refusing to accept the results, particularly in Georgia. The state turned blue for the first time in nearly 30 years.

Speaking to Fox News Channel's "Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo," he placed the blame on Republican Gov. Brian...
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Next Up On Trump's Hit List? Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp

Next Up On Trump's Hit List? Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp 00:36

 President Donald Trump let fly on Sunday, saying he regretted supporting GOP Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp for re-election. According to Business Insider, Trump's blast could potentially create major discord just weeks before two critical US Senate runoff elections in Georgia. Trump's call-in interview...

