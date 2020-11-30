President Trump Blames Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp For State Loss
Monday, 30 November 2020 () Watch VideoNearly one month after the presidential election, President Trump is still refusing to accept the results, particularly in Georgia. The state turned blue for the first time in nearly 30 years.
Speaking to Fox News Channel's "Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo," he placed the blame on Republican Gov. Brian...
President Donald Trump let fly on Sunday, saying he regretted supporting GOP Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp for re-election.
According to Business Insider, Trump's blast could potentially create major discord just weeks before two critical US Senate runoff elections in Georgia.
Trump's call-in interview...
As several states certify Joe Biden's win, President Trump is now turning on some figures in his own party. ABCs' Andrew Dymburt reports that he's been coming after republican leaders for how he feels..
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and the state's elections chief were ordered by a federal judge to explain their opposition to allowing inspections of voting machines...