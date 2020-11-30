President Trump Blames Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp For State Loss

Georgia Election Official Blasts Trump, GOP For Inciting Violence



Georgia election official Gabriel Sterling is the state's voting systems manager. And according to Business Insider, the Republican has had more than enough of President Donald Trump and GOP.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:37 Published 10 hours ago

'It has to stop' -GA election official condemns Trump



Georgia's voting system implementation manager, Gabriel Sterling, said on Tuesday that President Donald Trump was inspiring death threats against election workers in the state. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:30 Published 11 hours ago