Significant differences remain in Brexit talks as UK-EU vow to step up efforts
Significant differences remain in talks over a trade deal between Britain and the European Union, both sides said on Saturday, as they promised to step up efforts to find an agreement. After a call between British prime minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, both said talks would continue in London...
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Brexit The United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union
Brexit briefing: 54 days until the end of the transition period
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:50Published
Brexit: Boris Johnson in talks with EU chief in bid to revive stalled trade negotiationsBoris Johnson is to hold talks with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen on Saturday, in the latest effort to inject momentum into stalled trade..
WorldNews
Business Minister urges firms to prepare for Brexit
Credit: ODN Duration: 01:02Published
Brexit briefing: 55 days until the end of the transition period
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:49Published
European Union Economic and political union of European states
EU slaps sanctions on Belarus leader Lukashenko for crackdownThe EU has added Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko and his son Viktor to its sanctions blacklist of Belarus officials, bringing the total to 59. The 15..
WorldNews
Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom
Boris Johnson says he's confident in US voting system
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:03Published
Covid-19: What light is there at the end of the tunnel?
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:19Published
PM has "every confidence" in US constitution
Credit: ODN Duration: 00:51Published
What are the new lockdown rules?
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 06:07Published
Ursula von der Leyen President of the European Commission
European Commission president goes into self-isolation after close contact tests positive
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:41Published
Brussels begins legal proceedings over Johnson’s Brexit Bill
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:14Published
EU plans for health union to boost pandemic preparedness
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 02:48Published
European Commission Executive branch of the European Union
EU's green renovations proposal 'lacking ambition', says environmental lobby
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 02:50Published
'We have lost time but not momentum' on climate goals, says EU's Environment Commissioner
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 02:50Published
Sefcovic: EU are ready to work until last minute to get deal
Credit: ODN Duration: 01:36Published
London Capital of the United Kingdom
Covid-19: St Paul's Cathedral awarded £2.1m funding by governmentThe iconic London church has received a grant as part of the government's Culture Recovery Fund.
BBC News
Selfridges on Oxford St unveils Christmas windows
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:34Published
Covid: London anti-lockdown protest leads to 190 arrestsOne protester could face a £10,000 fine after demonstrations across central London, police say.
BBC News
Police arrest protesters at London's Million Mask March on first day of national lockdown
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 00:50Published
Related news from verified sources