Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Significant differences remain in Brexit talks as UK-EU vow to step up efforts

WorldNews Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
Significant differences remain in Brexit talks as UK-EU vow to step up effortsSignificant differences remain in talks over a trade deal between Britain and the European Union, both sides said on Saturday, as they promised to step up efforts to find an agreement. After a call between British prime minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, both said talks would continue in London...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Brexit Brexit The United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union

Brexit briefing: 54 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit briefing: 54 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published

Brexit: Boris Johnson in talks with EU chief in bid to revive stalled trade negotiations

 Boris Johnson is to hold talks with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen on Saturday, in the latest effort to inject momentum into stalled trade..
WorldNews
Business Minister urges firms to prepare for Brexit [Video]

Business Minister urges firms to prepare for Brexit

Business Minister Nadhim Zahawi urges firms to prepare for Britain leaving the EU customs union and single market at the end of this year. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:02Published
Brexit briefing: 55 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit briefing: 55 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:49Published

European Union European Union Economic and political union of European states

EU slaps sanctions on Belarus leader Lukashenko for crackdown

 The EU has added Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko and his son Viktor to its sanctions blacklist of Belarus officials, bringing the total to 59. The 15..
WorldNews

Boris Johnson Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

Boris Johnson says he's confident in US voting system [Video]

Boris Johnson says he's confident in US voting system

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday refused to comment on the possibleoutcome of the US election but said he had confidence in the checks andbalances in the US constitution.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:03Published
Covid-19: What light is there at the end of the tunnel? [Video]

Covid-19: What light is there at the end of the tunnel?

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that there is “light at the end of thetunnel” in tackling coronavirus. But with England back in a national lockdown,what is there on the horizon that could help bring the outbreak under controland allow life to return to some kind of pre-pandemic normality?

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:19Published
PM has "every confidence" in US constitution [Video]

PM has "every confidence" in US constitution

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he has "every confidence in the checks and balances of the US constitution" amid claims from Donald Trump of voter fraud in the presidential election. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:51Published
What are the new lockdown rules? [Video]

What are the new lockdown rules?

Boris Johnson has ordered the country to stay at home in a bid to stem thespread of coronavirus. A new national lockdown across England means peoplemust stay at home unless for specific reasons. The new national lockdown willrun from November 5 until December 2. The lockdown will then be eased on aregional basis according to the latest coronavirus case data at that time.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 06:07Published

Ursula von der Leyen Ursula von der Leyen President of the European Commission

European Commission president goes into self-isolation after close contact tests positive [Video]

European Commission president goes into self-isolation after close contact tests positive

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has had to leave the EUsummit after a close contact tested positive for Covid-19.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:41Published
Brussels begins legal proceedings over Johnson’s Brexit Bill [Video]

Brussels begins legal proceedings over Johnson’s Brexit Bill

The European Commission has started infringement procedures with BorisJohnson’s Government over the controversial UK Internal Market Bill, Ursulavon der Leyen said.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:14Published
EU plans for health union to boost pandemic preparedness [Video]

EU plans for health union to boost pandemic preparedness

European Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen, announced on Wednesday her plans for a European Health Union during her first State of the Union address to the European Parliament. But what will it look like?View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 02:48Published

European Commission European Commission Executive branch of the European Union

EU's green renovations proposal 'lacking ambition', says environmental lobby [Video]

EU's green renovations proposal 'lacking ambition', says environmental lobby

A so-called green renovation wave has been announced by the European Commission, but some organisations say that the proposals fall short of what is possible.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 02:50Published
'We have lost time but not momentum' on climate goals, says EU's Environment Commissioner [Video]

'We have lost time but not momentum' on climate goals, says EU's Environment Commissioner

While the pandemic has affected almost all aspects of daily life in Europe, the European Commission claims the crisis has not diverted them from their ambitions to become carbon neutral by 2050.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 02:50Published
Sefcovic: EU are ready to work until last minute to get deal [Video]

Sefcovic: EU are ready to work until last minute to get deal

Maros Sefcovic has told reporters that the EU is "ready to work until the last minute for a good agreement for both parties" but would not "sign an agreement at any cost". The European Commission vice president spoke to reporters outside St Pancras International Station after meeting with Michael Gove at Lancaster House in order to get Brexit trade talks back on track. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:36Published

London London Capital of the United Kingdom

Covid-19: St Paul's Cathedral awarded £2.1m funding by government

 The iconic London church has received a grant as part of the government's Culture Recovery Fund.
BBC News
Selfridges on Oxford St unveils Christmas windows [Video]

Selfridges on Oxford St unveils Christmas windows

The world-famous Selfridges department store on London's Oxford Street hasunveiled its Christmas window displays. It came despite England moving into anew coronavirus lockdown, meaning there were fewer opportunities for window-shopping.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:34Published

Covid: London anti-lockdown protest leads to 190 arrests

 One protester could face a £10,000 fine after demonstrations across central London, police say.
BBC News
Police arrest protesters at London's Million Mask March on first day of national lockdown [Video]

Police arrest protesters at London's Million Mask March on first day of national lockdown

The march took place on the day national lockdown rules come into force.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:50Published

Related news from verified sources

Ethics panel clears UK pharmacist blamed ‘Zionists’ for London fire

Ethics panel clears UK pharmacist blamed ‘Zionists’ for London fire Dozens of people died in the 2017 fire at Grenfell Tower, low-rent housing complex in London.
Jerusalem Post

Andrew Lincoln Sports Rick Grimes-like Beard During Sighting With Bill Nighy in London

 It looks like Andrew Lincoln is getting back into character as Rick Grimes. The 47-year-old actor was spotted out in London with Bill Nighy, who he starred with...
Just Jared

Predicted West Ham team to play Fulham

Predicted West Ham team to play Fulham The Hammers have a London derby on Saturday evening as they host Fulham at London Stadium and here is our predicted home team
Football.london