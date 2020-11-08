Giuliani holds press conference at landscaping business, prompting confusion

Rudy Giuliani: Lawsuits will be brought on Monday



Rudy Giuliani President Donald Trump's attorney on Saturday said the lawsuitswill be be brought on Monday as he repeated allegations — without evidence —of widespread fraud and misconduct in the Pennsylvania vote count. DemocratJoe Biden defeated President Donald Trump to become the 46th president of theUnited States on Saturday.

