Cindy, Meghan McCain celebrate Biden win

Saturday, 7 November 2020
Cindy, Meghan McCain celebrate Biden winCindy and Meghan McCain, the wife and daughter of the late Sen. John McCaine (R-Ariz.), congratulated Joe Biden on being projected as the next president of the Untied States and celebrated President Trump's defeat. "Its time to move beyond politics and toward building a stronger america. I know Joe will unify the country toward a better future," Cindy McCain tweeted Saturday, calling Biden a "dear friend." "Only a very personal note - I am relieved and...
