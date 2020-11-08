U.K. does a U-turn, backs Marcus Rashford’s child hunger campaign
Sunday, 8 November 2020 (
2 hours ago) British Prime Minister Boris Johnson phoned the 23-year-old Manchester United striker to inform him of the government’s decision to spend £170 million in extra funding to support needy families over the coming year.
