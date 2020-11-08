Global  
 

College football winners and losers from Week 10 include Indiana, Notre Dame, Liberty, Arizona State

USATODAY.com Sunday, 8 November 2020 ()
Michigan continues to find new lows under coach Jim Harbaugh and Indiana is headed for the program's most successful season in decades.
Michigan, Jim Harbaugh need an 'amicable divorce,' says Paul Finebaum

 ESPN's Paul Finebaum levied another blow to Michigan Wolverines football coach Jim Harbaugh, on the "Get Up" show.
