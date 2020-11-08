George Bush congratulates Joe Biden on his victory

South Dakota Governor Refuses To Believe Dead People Didn't Vote In Pennsylvania



South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem backed up on Sunday President Donald Trump's insistence the presidential election was stolen from him. Business Insider reports Noem said on ABC's 'This Week' that "illegal activities" may have aided President-elect Joe Biden at the ballot box. When faced with host George Stephanopolous's pushback, Noem was adamant that widespread fraud existed, despite having zero concrete evidence.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:39 Published on January 1, 1970