Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

George Bush congratulates Joe Biden on his victory

WorldNews Sunday, 8 November 2020 ()
George Bush congratulates Joe Biden on his victoryFormer President George W. Bush congratulated President-elect Joe Biden on Sunday, becoming the highest-profile Republican to publicly declare the election over in defiance of President Donald Trump’s refusal to accept the results. “I extended my warm congratulations and thanked him for the patriotic message he delivered last night,” Bush said in a statement released after he spoke with Biden by phone. “I also called Kamala Harris to congratulate her on her historic election to the vice presidency. Though we have political differences, I know Joe Biden to be a good man...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Published
News video: Joe Biden declared President-Elect: Colorado reacts

Joe Biden declared President-Elect: Colorado reacts 01:35

 Colorado reacts to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris becoming the president-elect and vice president-elect of the United States on Saturday morning.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Joe Biden Joe Biden President-elect of the United States

A Nation Votes for Joe Biden, and a Red State Shrugs

 Nebraska delivered one electoral vote for Mr. Biden, but the rest of the rural state is deeply red, and mostly accepting of the election results.
NYTimes.com

The world reacts to U.S. election results

 The world has been closely following the U.S. election. After the race was called for Joe Biden, world leaders and foreign media weighed in on the results. Holly..
CBS News

World waits to see what's to come from a Biden administration

 Since President-elect Biden was projected to the winner on Saturday, reaction has been pouring in from leaders throughout the world. Max Baucus, the former..
CBS News

Trump gears up for legal battle following Biden win

 Joe Biden was declared the projected winner of the 2020 presidential election. However, President Trump has not yet conceded and is instead gearing up for legal..
CBS News

Former Vice President Joe Biden projected winner of 2020 presidential election

 Former Vice President Joe Biden is now focused on his transition after being projected to win the 2020 election. He and running mate Kamala Harris delivered..
CBS News

George W. Bush George W. Bush 43rd president of the United States

Top Republicans Decline to Acknowledge Biden Win as Trump Refuses to Concede

 Former President George W. Bush and a handful of other Republicans congratulated the president-elect, but most party leaders stayed quiet or urged President..
NYTimes.com

Read former President George W. Bush's full statement congratulating President-elect Joe Biden

 "Though we have political differences, I know Joe Biden to be a good man, who has won his opportunity to lead and unify our country," he said.
USATODAY.com

George W. Bush urges unity in congratulating Biden and Harris

 Mr. Bush revealed he called both Mr. Biden and Harris on Sunday to congratulate them on their win.
CBS News

Former President George W. Bush extends 'warm congratulations' to President-elect Joe Biden

 "I just talked to the President-elect of the United States, Joe Biden," former President Bush said, adding that he extended "warm congratulations."
USATODAY.com

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

President Trump's Personal Helicopter For Sale, Make an Offer!

 One of President Trump's helicopters is up for grabs -- but, weirdly, he and his team don't seem to be looking for a specific price ... instead, they're putting..
TMZ.com

US election: Trump's election night party adds to virus scrutiny

 It was supposed to be a scene of celebration.Instead, the Trump campaign's election night watch party in the White House East Room has become another symbol of..
New Zealand Herald
South Dakota Governor Refuses To Believe Dead People Didn't Vote In Pennsylvania [Video]

South Dakota Governor Refuses To Believe Dead People Didn't Vote In Pennsylvania

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem backed up on Sunday President Donald Trump's insistence the presidential election was stolen from him. Business Insider reports Noem said on ABC's 'This Week' that "illegal activities" may have aided President-elect Joe Biden at the ballot box. When faced with host George Stephanopolous's pushback, Noem was adamant that widespread fraud existed, despite having zero concrete evidence.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:39Published

US election results: Why did so many Latinos back Trump?

 The president received more votes than expected in Texas and Florida.
BBC News

Kamala Harris Kamala Harris Vice President-elect of the United States; United States Senator

Kamala Harris to be vice president who graduated from HBCU

 Vice President-elect Kamala Harris is the first woman, person of color and graduate of an Historically Black College and University to be elected vice president...
CBS News

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris makes history with 2020 victory

 California senator Kamala Harris has made history by becoming vice president-elect. She is the first woman ever elected to the office, as well as the first Black..
CBS News

Harris' historic election as vice president celebrated in India

 Residents wrote "Congratulations Kamala Harris. Pride of our village" in colorful powder in front of their homes and celebrated by handing out buckets of freshly..
CBS News

Republican Party (United States) Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Conor Lamb, House Moderate, on Biden’s Win, ‘the Squad’ and the Future of the Democratic Party

 Conor Lamb, who survived a Republican challenge in Pennsylvania, says Democrats were given a message on Election Day: Backlash to progressive policies risks..
NYTimes.com

In a Divided Washington, Biden Could Still Exert Economic Power

 If Republicans control the Senate, a Biden administration could take a cue from President Trump and find ways to act unilaterally on some economic issues.
NYTimes.com
Trump has no plans to concede, aides say [Video]

Trump has no plans to concede, aides say

After the declaration on Saturday that Democrat Joe Biden had won the race for the White House, Republican President Donald Trump and his allies made one thing clear: he does not plan to concede anytime soon. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:06Published

Village People Founder Says 'Y.M.C.A.' is the Song of Both Parties Post-Election

 You might've heard "Y.M.C.A." being played A LOT lately from both Dems and Republicans -- a testament that it's still got pull on both sides of the aisle .....
TMZ.com

Related videos from verified sources

Celebrations on Las Vegas Strip after Biden projected winner [Video]

Celebrations on Las Vegas Strip after Biden projected winner

Celebrations on Las Vegas Strip after Joe Biden projected winner, you can hear horns honking and see flags waving from cars.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:19Published
Trump was playing golf when Joe Biden & Kamala Harris were being declared winners | Oneindia News [Video]

Trump was playing golf when Joe Biden & Kamala Harris were being declared winners | Oneindia News

When the media in the United States was projecting Democrats’ Joe Biden and his running mate, Kamala Harris, the winners of the US presidential election, Donald Trump was playing golf at his club in..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:07Published
Allegheny County's Role In Electing Joe Biden [Video]

Allegheny County's Role In Electing Joe Biden

Voter turnout played a pivotal role in Joe Biden flipping Pennsylvania from 2016, KDKA's Chris Hoffman reports.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 01:45Published

Related news from verified sources

Twitter Stops Labeling President Trump's Election Tweets

Twitter Stops Labeling President Trump's Election Tweets Watch VideoTwitter says that it will no longer place banners on tweets from President Trump it considers false or misleading. The reason? The election is...
Newsy Also reported by •Just JaredMid-DayJerusalem PostInvezzSOHHNPR

Myanmar: Suu Kyi favored to win general election

 While the Nobel laureate's party is expected to win a second term, there are concerns the election could lead to renewed violence. One minority rights group...
Deutsche Welle Also reported by •Jerusalem PostInvezzSOHHWorldNews

GOP Rep. Scalise: Election Laws, 'Transparency' Violated

 Election laws were not followed in Pennsylvania and Philadelphia, particularly with the legal requirements of meaningful monitoring, so the legal process will...
Newsmax