George Bush congratulates Joe Biden on his victory

Sunday, 8 November 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Former President George W. Bush congratulated President-elect Joe Biden on Sunday, becoming the highest-profile Republican to publicly declare the election over in defiance of President Donald Trump ’s refusal to accept the results. “I extended my warm congratulations and thanked him for the patriotic message he delivered last night,” Bush said in a statement released after he spoke with Biden by phone. “I also called Kamala Harris to congratulate her on her historic election to the vice presidency. Though we have political differences, I know Joe Biden to be a good man...