Tropical Storm Eta, Congress returns, COVID-19, election results: 5 things to know Monday

USATODAY.com Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
Tropical Storm Eta makes landfall on the Florida Keys, Congress returns to Washington, and more news to start your Monday.
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: Tracking Tropical Storm Eta - 10pm Sunday Advisory

Tracking Tropical Storm Eta - 10pm Sunday Advisory 01:59

 There is a Flash Flood warning in Broward County has feeder bands from Tropical Storm Eta dump torrential rain in the area.

United States Congress United States Congress Legislature of the United States

Congress still part of People's Alliance, will contest DDC elections together: Farooq Abdullah [Video]

Congress still part of People's Alliance, will contest DDC elections together: Farooq Abdullah

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference leader and former Jammu and kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah on November 08 said that Congress party is still a part of People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration, and they will contest DDC election together. "Congress party is still a part of the People's Alliance for the Gupkar Declaration and we will fight DDC elections together," said Abdullah ahead of DDC elections in Jammu and kashmir.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:02Published

Trump’s imminent departure from the White House makes him vulnerable to lawsuits and investigations

 In his testimony to Congress, following his investigation, Robert Mueller was asked by the Republican Representative Ken Buck: “Could you charge the president..
WorldNews

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

NGT bans firecrackers in Delhi-NCR, cities with poor air quality l Key details [Video]

NGT bans firecrackers in Delhi-NCR, cities with poor air quality l Key details

The National Green Tribunal has imposed a total ban on the sale and use of firecrackers in the National Capital Region from midnight of November 9 to midnight of November 30. The order comes as air quality in Delhi & the National Capital Region remained in the ‘severe’ category for the fifth consecutive day. The NGT order directed that the order will also apply to all cities and towns in the country where the average of ambient air quality during November, falls under 'poor' or worse category. The NGT has however allowed the sale & use of green crackers, which are considered to be less polluting, in cities and towns where air quality is ‘moderate’, and restricted the timing of use to two hours as specified by the state ‘due to Covid’. The order comes after many states had ordered a ban on sale & use of firecrackers due to the dip in air quality & its potential to aggravate the Covid situation. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:18Published
Covid: France-based NRI brings ashes of dead Indians to their families [Video]

Covid: France-based NRI brings ashes of dead Indians to their families

A France-based non-residential Indian (NRI) came to India with the ashes of 10 Indians, who died in France in the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, to hand them over to their family members. Iqbal Singh Bhatti has been residing in France for the last 29 years. In 2005, he founded an organisation, Aurore-Dawn, to return the remains of deceased Indians to their families. Over the years, his organization has sent 178 bodies from Paris to India, 79 of which were sent with the help of the Indian Embassy. Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:19Published

Local Focus: Covid card experiment underway in Ngongotahā

 The Covid-19 contact tracing app is now a hardware solution and being trialled in Ngongotahā.Shayne Hunter from the Ministry of Health said the purpose of this..
New Zealand Herald

Florida Keys Florida Keys Coral cay archipelago in Florida, United States of America

Storm Eta lashes Cuba, brings rains to Florida [Video]

Storm Eta lashes Cuba, brings rains to Florida

Tropical storm Eta pounded central Cuba with torrential rain on Sunday, bursting the banks of rivers and causing flash flooding as it churns its way to the Florida keys. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:26Published

Hurricane Eta expected to strike Florida Keys

 A strengthening Tropical Storm Eta sliced across Cuba on Sunday and was aimed at the southern tip of Florida, where officials braced for a storm that could hit..
New Zealand Herald

Tropical Storm Eta Heads Toward South Florida After Strengthening

 Eta, the 28th named storm of the Atlantic season, is primed to hit the Florida Keys, possibly as a hurricane, by late Sunday, the National Hurricane Center said.
NYTimes.com

Eta Heads for South Florida

 Eta, the 28th named storm of the active 2020 hurricane season, was expected to strengthen as it approached the Florida Keys after bringing catastrophic rainfall..
NYTimes.com

Relentless Rain From Tropical Storm Eta Causes Major Flooding In Broward [Video]

Relentless Rain From Tropical Storm Eta Causes Major Flooding In Broward

A Flash Flood warning remains in effect for Broward County until 11:45pm due to extremely heavy rain that continues to batter the county.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 03:16Published
The latest on Tropical Storm Eta [Video]

The latest on Tropical Storm Eta

Tropical storm force wind gusts expected overnight with several inches of rain here in southwest Florida

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 02:43Published
Hobe Sound neighborhoods prepare for more flooding [Video]

Hobe Sound neighborhoods prepare for more flooding

Thunderstorms and wind are expected to continue Sunday night into early Monday morning across the Treasure Coast due to Tropical Storm Eta.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:16Published

Tropical Storm Eta lashing already soaked South Florida

 Many streets are flooded and a foot or more of additional rain is possible, forecasters say. Eta is expected to regain hurricane strength late Monday or early...
CBS News Also reported by •VOA NewsUpworthycbs4.comFOXNews.comNew Zealand Herald

Eta May Approach South Florida This Weekend; Catastrophic Flood Threat Continues in Central America

 After soaking Central America with flooding rainfall, Eta could approach South Florida this weekend. - Articles from The Weather Channel...
Upworthy

Deadly Tropical Storm Eta targets Florida, would be state's first landfall of historic hurricane season

 Eta targeted Florida after storming through Central America as a Category 4 hurricane, triggering deadly mudslides that destroyed entire villages.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Upworthycbs4.com